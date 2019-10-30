Overview of the World's Heat Exchangers Market 2019-2025 - Plate Heat Exchanger Applications Growing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Exchangers - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



While Tabular Heat Exchangers market account for Lion's share of over 50% of the global Heat Exchangers market, Plate Type Heat Exchangers market is poised to post the fastest 2019-2025 CAGR of 8% and reach a projected US$6.8 billion by 2025 from a forecast US$4.3 billion in 2019. The overall global market for Heat Exchangers is expected to exceed US$16 billion in 2019.

The recent past has witnessed significant developments in the global heat exchangers market. The environment-friendly and energy-efficient properties of these devices have made them an indispensable component of several industrial applications. Increasing prices of energy have resulted in the growing demand for heat exchangers and these devices play a key role in saving energy in many industries, such as chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining and power.



KEY MARKET TRENDS



Newly Developed Cermet Offers Improved Heat Exchange in Solar Plants

Plate Heat Exchanger Applications Growing

Development of High Temperature Heat Exchangers on the Rise

High Temperature Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Turns to Advanced Techniques

Ceramics as Alternative Materials for High Temperature Heat Exchangers

Innovative Manifold-Microchannel Heat Exchangers Developed for Better Gas-to-Gas Heat Transfer Applications

Demand for Heat Exchangers Based on Polymers Catching Up

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Accessen Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)

Tranter, Inc. (United States)

API Heat Transfer, Inc. (United States)

Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

Sondex Holdings A/S (Denmark)

Fischer Maschinen- U. Apparatebau GmbH (Austria)

FUNKE Heat Exchanger Apparatebau GmbH (Germany)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Gunther GmbH (Germany)

Hamon & CIE International SA (Belgium)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany)

Koch Heat Transfer Company, LP (United States)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

Mersen Group (France)

Modine Manufacturing Company (United States)

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (United States)

SPX Flow, Inc. (United States)

SWEP International AB (Sweden)

Thermax Limited (India)

Wessels Company (United States)

KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Aggreko to Open New Depot in Greater Noida, India

Lu-Ve to Takeover Lion's Share in Alfa Laval's Air Heat Exchanger Business for over 66 Million

Addition of Hydrofluoroether Boosts the Heat Exchange Capacity of HVAC Systems

Fiorini Industries' Set 2.0 Plug & Play Model with an L Control Unit for Domestic Hot Water

Nippon Light Metal Company Acquires Modine's Share in Nikkei Heat Exchanger Company Joint Venture

HRS' Turnkey Cooling Systems for Ready Foods

Alfa Laval to Enter Into Fleet Agreement with SEK

HRS Showcases Thermblock Heat Exchangers for Food Industry

Inauguration of Alfa Laval's New Richmond Production Unit for Brazed Heat Exchangers

Inauguration of Alfa Laval's Spiral Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Center in Broken Arrow

Tranter, Inc Launches NovusBloc Series of Welded Plate Heat Exchanger

Aggreko to Enter Into a Cooperation Agreement with Wrtsil on Power Plant

Assets of Harsco's Industrial Air-X-Changers Business Purchased by Chart Industries

Vahterus OY Heat Exchanger Solutions Wins Over Broken Welded Plate & Frame Heat Exchangers

Launch of Alfa Laval's New Wide Opening Design Plates in Packinox Heat Exchangers

Launch of Alfa Laval's Latest Technology for Fuel Gas Systems

Alfa Laval Launches New Wide Opening Design Plates in Packinox Heat Exchangers

Launch of Alfa Laval's New Gas-To-Liquid Plate Heat Exchangers, a Revolution for Gas Cooling

Alfa Laval Concludes the Sale of Air Heat Exchanger Business to the LU-VE Group

Danfoss' SW19-59 Range of Semi-Welded Plate Heat Exchangers for Industrial Refrigeration

SWEP's Most Recent Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Displayed at ACREX India

HRS to Unveil New S Series Heat Exchangers to Reduce Contamination Risks

Launch of Mitsubishi Electric's New Range of 5-star Air Conditioners with Optimized Heat Exchanger

New HRS SP Series Heat Exchangers for Pharmaceutical Applications

Danfoss and Nelumbo Form Technology Deployment Pact

API Heat Transfer Partnered With the New Investor Group

Kelvion Introduces Two New Products: The Exhaust Gas Heat Exchanger and the EcoMi Modular Economizer

Kelvion to Launch a New Kelvion Plate Heat Exchanger NP150X

Alfa Laval Signed Technology Acquisition Deal with Airec

Kelvion's New Double Tube Safety Heat Exchanger for the High-Pressure Area

HRS Launches New Biogas Dehumidification System (BDS) for Biogas Water Removal

Alfa Laval Packinox enters Honeywell Connected Plant Initiative

Rocore Group Acquired by Kelvion

Bitzer and Gntner form Heat Exchanger Distribution Pact

Alfa Laval's Shell-and-Tube Heat Exchanger Segment Acquired by Bitzer

Launch of Unicus Series from HRS Heat Exchangers

New City Multi YNW Variable Refrigerant Flow System from Mitsubishi Electric

Alfa Laval Unveils New Production Unit in US for Brazed Heat Exchangers

Mutares Subsidiary Balcke-Drr Group to Acquire Heat Transfer Product (HTP) Division of STF

Kelvion's Plate Heat Exchangers for Maritime Operations

Mutares to Takeover Donges Steeltec

Kelvion ProEquip Tube H Shell-And-Tube Heat Exchanger for Industrial CIP Cleaning Systems

Tranter, Inc Selects AREVA NP as Distributor Partner

Xylem, Inc. Shifts its Heat Exchanger Manufacture Base to Axminster, UK

Display of Kelvion ProEquip Tube Heat Exchangers at Drinktec

Paul Mueller Company's New Facility in the Netherlands Makes Plate Heat Exchangers

Mutares to Acquire Balcke-Drr

Thermex Ltd Develops Heat Exchanger for Seakeeper, Inc

Hitachi Zosen Builds a New Array Ultrasonic Testing (PA-UT) Technology for Heat Exchangers

Air Products to Celebrate the Launch of the First LNG Heat Exchanger Unit at New Facility

Danfoss Acquires Sondex Holding to Expand Heat Transfer Solutions Portfolio

Danfoss to Reinforce its Global Market Position for Heat Transfer Solutions

Cummins Unveils the SmartEfficiency Initiative for Transit Bus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpgayl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.