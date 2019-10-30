Outlook on the World Surveillance Radars Market, 2019-2025 - Market Set to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% During the Forecast Period
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; K, Ku, & Ka), Dimension, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The surveillance radars market is projected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2019 to USD 11.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Major players operating in the surveillance radars market are Aselsan A/S (Turkey), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Raytheon Company (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), L3Harris (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) among others.
Ongoing military modernizations need for advanced air defense systems, need for border surveillance systems among others are expected to fuel the growth of the surveillance radars market across the globe.
Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the surveillance radars market are the rising need for advanced surveillance radars to detect stealth aircraft and surveillance radars with electronic warfare countermeasures.
The airborne segment is estimated to grow at the largest share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for airborne surveillance radars for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).
Based on the platform, the airborne segment is estimated to grow at the largest share during the forecast period due to the ongoing radar modernization programs by countries. The use of airborne radars for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) are increasing globally. Air-to-surface and air-to-air surveillance are vital for gathering information on enemy locations, targets, and possible threats. Airborne surveillance allows for better battlefield surveillance. Various countries, such as the US, Canada, and India, have upgraded their airborne surveillance capabilities to include modern 3D surveillance radars.
The defense & space segment is expected to lead the surveillance radars market in 2019.
Based on application, the defense & space segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the surveillance radars market in 2019. The need for modern surveillance systems for border protection, ISR, and battlefield management are driving the demand for surveillance radars in the defense & space segment. Modern surveillance radars are linked to battlefield management systems which enable commanders to take strategic, tactical decisions after analyzing the situation from a 360-degree angle. Surveillance radars provide vital information about the location and strength of enemy troops.
The X-band segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the frequency band, the X-band segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. X-Bands are reserved for government and military applications only. X-Bands are the most commonly used frequency for military surveillance radars due to its ability to provide better target resolution. X-bands are widely adopted in marine radars. X-band antennas are relatively smaller, and can be installed on smaller vehicles, and is one of the reasons why it is preferred.
The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the surveillance radars market in 2019.
The North American region is expected to lead the surveillance radars market in 2019. The market in the region is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of Original Component Manufacturers (OCMs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as L3Harris, Raytheon Company, and Blighter Surveillance Systems, among others. Increase in development of surveillance towers across the US-Mexico border is expected to drive the growth of the Surveillance Radars Market in North America during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Disruptive Radar Technology
6.2.2 Conventional Radar Technology
6.3 Innovations and Patents Registrations
7 Surveillance Radars Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Battlefield Surveillance Radars
7.3 Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars
7.4 Ground-Based Space Surveillance Radars
7.5 Coastal Surveillance Radars
7.6 Airport Surveillance Radars
7.7 Air to Ground Surveillance Radars
7.8 Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars
7.9 Air-To-Air Surveillance Radars
7.10 Shipborne Air Surveillance Radars
7.11 Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars
8 Surveillance Radars Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Antenna
8.3 Transmitter
8.4 Receiver
8.5 Cameras
8.6 Digital Signal Processing
8.7 Duplexer
8.8 Power Amplifier
8.9 Others (GPS and Compass Batteries, Interface Unit, Stabilization System, Display)
9 Surveillance Radars Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance
9.2.2 Airport Perimeter Security
9.2.3 Critical Infrastructures
9.2.4 Others
9.3 National Security
9.3.1 Border Surveillance
9.3.2 Search & Rescue
9.3.3 ISR
9.4 Defense & Space
9.4.1 Perimeter Security
9.4.2 ISR & Battlefield Surveillance
9.4.3 Military Space Assets & Hostile Satellites
9.4.4 Air Defense
10 Surveillance Radars Market, By Platform
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Land
10.2.1 Fixed Installation
10.2.1.1 Surveillance Towers
10.2.1.2 Buildings
10.2.2 Portable
10.2.2.1 Vehicle-Mounted
10.2.2.2 Man-Portable
10.3 Naval
10.3.1 Ships
10.3.2 Submarines
10.3.3 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVS)
10.4 Airborne
10.4.1 Combat Aircraft
10.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
10.4.3 Aerostats/Balloons
10.4 Space
11 Surveillance Radars Market, By Frequency Band
11.1 Introduction
11.2 UHF-& VHF- Bands
11.3 X-Band
11.4 C-Band
11.5 S-Band
11.6 L-Band
11.7 K-,/Ka-,/Ku- Band
12 Surveillance Radars Market, By Range
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Short-Range Surveillance Radars
12.3 Medium-Range Surveillance Radars
12.4 Long-Range Surveillance Radars
13 Surveillance Radars Market, By Dimension
13.1 Introduction
13.2 2D
13.3 3D
13.4 4D
14 Regional Analysis
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 UK
14.3.2 Russia
14.3.3 France
14.3.4 Germany
14.3.5 Italy
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.4.1 China
14.4.2 Japan
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 South Korea
14.4.5 Australia
14.5 Middle East Africa
14.5.1 Israel
14.5.2 Saudi Arabia
14.5.3 Turkey
14.5.4 South Africa
14.6 South America
14.6.1 Brazil
14.6.2 Mexico
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Competitive Analysis
15.3 Top Players Rank Analysis
15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.5 Competitive Scenario
15.5.1 Contracts
15.5.2 New Product Launch & Expansion
15.5.3 Collaboration and Acquisition
15.5.4 Agreement and Partnership
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
16.3 Leonardo S.P.A
16.4 Saab AB
16.5 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.
16.6 Flir Systems, Inc.
16.7 Harris Corporation
16.8 Raytheon Company
16.9 Navtech Radar Limited
16.10 GEM Elettronica
16.11 Terma
16.12 Detect, Inc.
16.13 Thales Group
16.14 Elbit Systems Ltd.
16.15 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8322dz
