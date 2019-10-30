Saia Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.25

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported third quarter 2019 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $1.25 compared to $1.07 in the third quarter of 2018.



Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2018 Results

Revenue was $468.9 million, a 10.2% increase

Operating income was $45.4 million, a 17.2% increase

Operating ratio improved to 90.3 from 90.9

LTL shipments per workday rose 7.3%

LTL tonnage per workday increased by 3.0%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 5.3%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 1.1% to $235.87

“The record third quarter results at Saia were achieved even as the Company opened three new terminals and relocated another all in the back half of September, as we continue to focus on our long-term growth strategy,” said Saia President and Chief Operating Officer, Fritz Holzgrefe. “While I was generally pleased with our execution in the third quarter, the challenge created by the new terminal openings and relocations late in the quarter, and continuing negative weight per shipment trends provided a larger than expected headwind to results,” continued Holzgrefe. “Saia’s LTL yield increased year-over-year for the 37th consecutive quarter and the market remains rational in our view,” Holzgrefe concluded.

“This year has been by far our most active year in terms of facility openings since our organic expansion began in 2017,” stated Saia Chief Executive Officer, Rick O’Dell. “We have opened eight new terminals in the Northeast including two in October and we have relocated three others in major markets. Additionally, in early October we opened a new terminal in Long Beach, California,” continued O’Dell. “Long Beach is the second busiest container port in the country and this 14th terminal in California positions us well for continued growth. The Long Beach terminal opening highlights our long-term opportunity to open new terminals in existing markets and get closer to customers, provide better service and ultimately gain market share,” continued O’Dell. “We plan to relocate two additional terminals before year-end,” concluded O’Dell.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $165.3 million at September 30, 2019 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 17.3%. This compares to total debt of $121.3 million and net debt to total capital of 15.3% at September 30, 2018.

Net capital expenditures in the year-to-date period through September were $250.7 million including equipment acquired with capital leases. This compares to $182.5 million in net capital expenditures through the first nine months of 2018. In 2019, we anticipate net capital expenditures of $275-$300 million.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 800-367-2403 or 334-777-6978 referencing conference ID #9832917. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through November 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, GA, Saia LTL Freight operates 168 terminals across 43 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns in the business cycle; (2) effectiveness of Company-specific performance improvement initiatives, including management of the cost structure to match shifts in customer volume levels; (3) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (4) failure to achieve acquisition synergies; (5) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that supports the value allocated to these acquired businesses; (6) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (7) competitive initiatives and pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharge; (8) loss of significant customers; (9) the Company’s need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (10) the possibility of defaults under the Company’s debt agreements (including violation of financial covenants); (11) possible issuance of equity which would dilute stock ownership; (12) integration risks; (13) the effect of litigation including class action lawsuits; (14) cost and availability of qualified drivers, fuel, purchased transportation, real property, revenue equipment, technology and other assets; (15) the effect of governmental regulations, including but not limited to Hours of Service, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, the Food and Drug Administration, compliance with legislation requiring companies to evaluate their internal control over financial reporting, Homeland Security, environmental regulations, tax law changes and potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement and to certain international tariffs; (16) changes in interpretation of accounting principles; (17) dependence on key employees; (18) inclement weather; (19) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of the Company’s workforce become unionized; (20) terrorism risks; (21) self-insurance claims and other expense volatility; (22) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (23) cost and availability of insurance coverage, including the possibility the Company may be required to pay additional premiums under its auto liability policy; (24) increased costs of healthcare and prescription drugs, including as a result of healthcare reform legislation; (25) social media risks; (26) disruption in or failure of the Company’s technology or equipment, including services essential to operations of the Company and/or cyber security risk; (27) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand the Company’s service geography into the Northeastern United States; and (28) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Saia, Inc.

Doug Col

dcol@saia.com

678.542.3910





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15 $ 2,194 Accounts receivable, net 218,000 181,612 Prepaid expenses and other 31,694 29,567 Total current assets 249,709 213,373 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 1,735,019 1,521,341 Less: accumulated depreciation 693,895 628,283 Net property and equipment 1,041,124 893,058 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 103,650 – OTHER ASSETS 27,789 27,312 Total assets $ 1,422,272 $ 1,133,743 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 84,857 $ 78,994 Wages and employees' benefits 53,068 48,116 Other current liabilities 68,607 64,118 Current portion of long-term debt 19,245 18,082 Current portion of operating lease liability 18,304 – Total current liabilities 244,081 209,310 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 146,020 104,777 Operating lease liability, less current portion 86,552 – Deferred income taxes 108,711 86,893 Claims, insurance and other 44,537 36,899 Total other liabilities 385,820 228,569 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 259,388 254,738 Deferred compensation trust (3,824 ) (3,381 ) Retained earnings 536,781 444,481 Total stockholders' equity 792,371 695,864 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,422,272 $ 1,133,743





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING REVENUE $ 468,891 $ 425,562 $ 1,343,670 $ 1,247,099 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 250,162 224,635 708,203 656,165 Purchased transportation 35,843 31,216 98,415 95,245 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 84,259 81,643 253,130 245,182 Operating taxes and licenses 13,634 12,366 40,365 37,310 Claims and insurance 7,850 9,985 30,536 30,086 Depreciation and amortization 31,333 26,694 87,258 74,965 Loss from property disposals, net 451 326 607 305 Total operating expenses 423,532 386,865 1,218,514 1,139,258 OPERATING INCOME 45,359 38,697 125,156 107,841 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 1,868 1,410 5,154 4,090 Other, net (20 ) (139 ) (494 ) (384 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 1,848 1,271 4,660 3,706 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 43,511 37,426 120,496 104,135 Income tax expense 10,543 9,231 28,196 24,534 NET INCOME $ 32,968 $ 28,195 $ 92,300 $ 79,601 Average common shares outstanding - basic 25,978 25,792 25,936 25,752 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,460 26,354 26,413 26,328 Basic earnings per share $ 1.27 $ 1.09 $ 3.56 $ 3.09 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 1.07 $ 3.49 $ 3.02





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 207,298 $ 187,110 Net cash provided by operating activities 207,298 187,110 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (245,203 ) (155,217 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 678 778 Net cash used in investing activities (244,525 ) (154,439 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net 50,005 (28,000 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,927 4,165 Shares withheld for taxes (3,471 ) (1,396 ) Other financing activity (14,413 ) (11,631 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 35,048 (36,862 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,179 ) (4,191 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,194 4,720 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 15 $ 529 NON-CASH ITEMS: Equipment financed with finance leases $ 6,165 $ 28,052 Total current liabilities





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) Third Quarter Third Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Workdays 64 63 Operating ratio 90.3 % 90.9 % LTL tonnage (1) 1,263 1,208 4.6 19.74 19.17 3.0 LTL shipments (1) 1,941 1,780 9.0 30.33 28.26 7.3 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 18.12 $ 17.20 5.3 LTL revenue/shipment $ 235.87 $ 233.38 1.1 LTL pounds/shipment 1,302 1,357 (4.1 ) LTL length of haul (2) 842 835 0.8

(1) In thousands.



(2) In miles.

Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.



