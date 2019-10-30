FTI Consulting’s Katie R. Donnelly Recognized as a Woman Leader in Consulting by Consulting Magazine

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Katie R. Donnelly , a Managing Director and Chief of Staff in the firm’s Cybersecurity practice, has been recognized as one of Consulting magazine’s Women Leaders in Consulting for 2019. She is being honored in the Excellence in Client Service category.



“Katie is an integral leader in FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “Her expertise has helped secure and execute some of our most complex engagements, and she consistently exceeds client expectations. It is my pleasure to congratulate her on this well-deserved accomplishment.”

Ms. Donnelly leads teams that handle a broad range of cybersecurity matters, including investigations, strategy assessments, crisis management, litigation support, source code review, regulatory compliance, and advanced threat detection and prevention. She has advised on class action litigations, fraud investigations, data compromises and privacy concerns. She was also a key member of the FTI Consulting team that provided investigative and litigation support to the Trustee for Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities.

“There are so many talented women in consulting, and it is such an honor to be recognized among them,” said Ms. Donnelly. “This award would not be possible without the support of my colleagues, whose commitment to helping clients navigate the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity is a major source of inspiration to me and my career.”

Consulting magazine will honor this year’s winners at the 13th Annual Women Leaders in Consulting Awards Dinner at the Lotte New York Palace on November 14. Winners will also be featured in the December issue of Consulting magazine.

