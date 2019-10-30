Global Smart Medical Image System Patent Distribution, Market Trend, and Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 Featuring Siemens, Samsung Medison, IBM, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Medical Image System: Patent Distribution, Market Trend, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the components of the smart medical image system, key areas and strategies of several big names such as Siemens, Samsung Medison, IBM, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare which possess US patents with regard to smart medical image systems, and examines their market trends and opportunities.



As the traditional medical image system requires doctors to manually identify and mark the pathological images one by one, the professional ability and judgment experience of the doctor directly affect the medical diagnosis efficiency and the accuracy of the image recognition of the lesion. In view of this, scientists have combined artificial intelligence, image analysis, imaging medicine, and pathology images over the years to propose smart medical image system solutions to assist physicians in disease diagnosis in a more efficient manner.

List of Topics

Overview of smart medical image systems and technologies

US smart medical image system patent counts by patent field, by application year, by country, by patent technology, and by assignees such as Siemens, Samsung Medison, IBM, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare

Patent analysis from an industrial-analytic perspective

Key Topics Covered:



1. Technology Introduction



2. Patent Analysis

2.1 Patent Mining

2.2 Patent Analysis

2.2.1 Analysis by Patent Field and Patent Application Year

2.2.2 Analysis by Patent Field and Assignee

2.2.3 Analysis by Patent Field and Enterprise & University Assignee

2.2.4 Analysis by Patent Technology and Patent Application Year

2.2.5 Analysis by Patent Technology and Country

2.2.6 Analysis by Patent Technology and Assignee



3. Author's Perspective



Companies Mentioned



AmCad Biomed Corporation

Arterys

Carestream Health

Case Western Reserve University

Columbia University

EBM Technologies

FDNA

GE Healthcare

Heartflow

Hypermed Imaging

IBM

iCAD

IDx

Johns Hopkins University

Leland Stanford Junior University

Merge Healthcare

Microsoft

National Central University

Philips Healthcare

Riverain Technologies

Samsung Medison

Sectra

Siemens

Taihao Medical

