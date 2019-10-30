Global Wi-Fi Enabled Devices Shipment Forecast, 2019-2023: Shipment Volume Reached 2.97 Billion Units

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wi-Fi Enabled Devices Shipment Forecast, 2019 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The shipment volume of global Wi-Fi (Wireless Fidelity) enabled devices in 2018 reached 2.97 billion units, up 3.1% year-on-year.



The continued market demand for maturity IT products in the next few years such as smartphones, PCs, and broadband CPE (Customer Premises Equipment), as well as emerging products such as smart speakers and wearables are expected to spur the demand for Wi-Fi enabled devices in the next five years.



This report provides an overview of how Wi-Fi enabled devices perform in terms of shipment volume for the period 2019-2023 and examines key trends we have observed over the years.

Global shipment volume and volume share of 17 major Wi-Fi enable devices for the period 2019-2023 that include notebook PCs, desktop PCs, tablets, printers, smartphones, smart TVs, BD/DVD players, game consoles, smart speakers, other consumer electronics devices (e-books, digital photo frames, smart alarm clocks), smart appliances, IP cameras, smart wearables, set-top-boxes, broadband CPE, AP/routers, etc.

List of Topics

Wi-Fi enabled devices shipment volume forecast by product segment for the period 2019-2023

Key Topics Covered:



1.Global Wi-Fi Enabled Device Shipment Overview



2.Development of Wi-Fi Enabled Devices

2.1 Shipment Volume by Product Segment

2.2 Shipment Volume Share by Product Segment

2.3 Shipment Volume Analysis

2.4 Shipment Volume Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Broadcom

Google

MediaTek

Qualcomm

Realtek

