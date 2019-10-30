Worldwide Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Insights (2019-2024): Major Drivers, Restraints, Challenges & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethernet Storage Fabric Market by Device (Switches, Adapters), Switching Port (10 GbE to 25 GbE, 100 GbE & Above), Storage Type (Block Storage, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure), Automation (Enterprise Data Center), & Geography - Global forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report categorizes the global Ethernet storage fabric market on the basis of device, switching port, storage type, application, and geography.

The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the Ethernet storage fabric market and forecasts the same till 2024.

The Ethernet storage fabric (ESF) market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2024.

The growth of the ESF market can be attributed to the rapid adoption of Ethernet storage fabric and the need for simplified data center management. However, fear of vendor lock-in organizations' resistance to adopt modern technologies is the major restraints for the growth of the ESF market. Growing bandwidth requirements in the data center and increasing need for technologically advanced storage solutions are the key growth factors for the growth of the ESF market. Major challenges faced by the ESF market is compatibility with data center architecture.



The report profiles key players in the Ethernet storage fabric market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Mellanox Technologies (Israel), Huawei Technologies (China), Juniper Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Intel Corporation (US), and Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Cisco Systems Inc., (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Fortinet (US), Microsemi Corporation (US), Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.(Japan), Lenovo Group (China), D-Link (Taiwan), H3C Technologies CO., Limited (Taiwan), Vicinity (US), Apeiron Data Systems (US), Argo Technologie SA (Switzerland), E8 Storage (US), and Edgecore Networks (Taiwan).

The Ethernet storage fabric market by device for switches to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Switches are expected to continue to grow with the highest CAGR of the ESF market during the forecast period owing to its features such as cost-effective and scalability. Considering the rising demand for storage data on enterprise and cloud service provider data center, many players are heavily investing in manufacturing of ESF-based devices such as Mellanox Technologies, HPE, and Huawei Technologies. Moreover, HPE selects Mellanox Spectrum Ethernet switch to power its StoreFabric M-series storage networking switches. These factors have created huge opportunities for ESF-based switches in the market.



The cloud service provider data center is the fastest growing application of the market during forecast period



The cloud service provider data center expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Major drivers for the rising adoption of cloud service provider data center are the growing trend of adopting big data analytics; rising demand from organizations for agile, scalable, and cost-effective computing technology; and increasing adoption of hybrid cloud technology.



The Ethernet storage fabric market in Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow with the highest CAGR during forecast period



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the ESF market. In APAC, the increasing number of small and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for enterprise data centers. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the Internet and the rising population of internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drives the demand for cloud service provider data centers. All these parameters generate the need for high storage and switching solutions across the network infrastructure in enterprise and cloud service provider data centers. Hence, these factors are likely to result in the highest CAGR of the ESF market in APAC during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Ethernet Storage Fabric Market

4.2 Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Application and Region

4.3 Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Device

4.4 Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Simplified Data Center Management

5.2.1.2 Rapid Adoption of Ethernet Storage Fabric

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Enterprise Mobility to Improve Efficiency

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fear of Vendor Lock-In Organizations' Resistance to Adopt Modern Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Bandwidth Requirements in Data Centers

5.2.3.2 Increasing Need for Technologically Advanced Storage Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Compatibility With Data Center Architecture

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Switches

6.2.1 Switches to Dominate Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, in Terms of Market Size, Owing to Growing Interest of Leading Players to Offer High-Quality Switches for Enterprise and Cloud Service Provider Data Center

6.3 Adapters

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Ethernet Storage Fabric Due to Benefits Offered Such as Better Connectivity Along With Flexibility in Deployment to Boost Adapter Market

6.4 Controllers

6.4.1 Increasing Need of Technologically Advanced Architecture With High Performance From Enterprise and Cloud Service Provider Data Center Provide Opportunity for Ethernet Storage Fabric Market for Controllers



7 Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Switching Port

7.1 Introduction

7.2 10 GbE to 25 GbE

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Low Power Consumption Devices Drives the Growth of 10 GbE to 25 GbE Switching Port Market

7.3 40 GbE to 50 GbE

7.3.1 Expansion of Data Center Market and Wide Use of Servers and Virtualization Technology Fuel the Growth of 40 GbE to 50 GbE Switching Port Market

7.4 100 GbE and Above

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Greater Bandwidth and High Switching Speed and to Handle the Increased Data Load Spur the Growth of 100 GbE and Above Switching Port Market



8 Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Storage Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Block Storage

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Data Storage By Data Center Drives the Growth of Block Storage Market

8.3 File Storage

8.3.1 Increasing Data Traffic and High Adoption of Advanced Storage Technologies Spur the Growth of File Storage

8.4 Object Storage

8.4.1 Rising Demand for Data Management Solution in Cloud Service Provider Data Center Boost the Growth of Object Storage Market

8.5 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI)

8.5.1 High Adoption of Cloud Storage Solution Expected to Provide the Opportunity for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market



9 Ethernet Storage Fabric Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Enterprise Data Center

9.2.1 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) Data Center

9.2.1.1 High Growth Rate in Data Storage to Fuel the Growth of Ethernet Storage Fabric in Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) Data Center

9.2.2 Large Enterprise Data Center

9.2.2.1 Growing Adoption of Highly Scalable Infrastructure for Data Storage on Data Center to Drive the Ethernet Storage Fabric in Large Enterprise Data Center

9.3 Cloud Service Provider Data Center

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for High Bandwidth Solution for Managed and Unmanaged Network to Fuel the Growth of Ethernet Storage Fabric in Cloud Service Provider Data Center

9.4 Telecommunications

9.4.1 Need for Data Management and Mobile Data Traffic to Spur the Demand of Ethernet Storage Fabric in Telecommunications

9.5 Government

9.5.1 Growing Demand for Secure and Reliable Network Connectivity to Drive the Growth of Ethernet Storage Fabric in Government



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Early Adoption Advanced Storage Technologies and Strong Presence of ESF Players to Fuel the Growth of ESF in the Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives for the Growth of Data Centers to Drive the ESF in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Growing Economy and High Data Generation Growth to Drive the Demand for ESF in Mexico

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.1.1 Increasing Multinational and Domestic Enterprises Towards Cloud Technology to Fuel the Growth of ESF in China

10.3.2 India

10.3.2.1 Increasing IT Sector and SME to Spur the Demand of ESF in India

10.3.3 Japan

10.3.3.1 High Adoption of Cloud Services in SME Business to Drive the Growth of ESF in Japan

10.3.4 Rest of the APAC

10.3.4.1 Increasing Digitization in Enterprises to Fuel the Growth of ESF in Rest of the APAC

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.1.1 Huge Spending on IoT, Big Data, Social Networking, and Increasing Trend of Data Center Outsourcing By Enterprises to Drive the Growth of ESF in the UK

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.2.1 Heavy Adoption of Storage Technologies in IT Infrastructure to Increase the Demand for ESF in Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.3.1 Presence of High-Speed Telecommunications Infrastructure to Drive the ESF Market in France

10.4.4 Rest of Europe

10.4.4.1 Growing Enterprise and CSP Data Center to Boost the Demand for ESF in Rest of Europe

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1.1 Initiatives By Cloud Service Provider and Government in Cloud Data Center to Increase the Demand for ESF in Middle East and Africa

10.5.2 South America

10.5.2.1 Strong Investment in Telecom Industry to Drive the Growth of ESF in South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Acquisitions and Expansions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profile

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

12.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

12.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.1.5 Arista Networks

12.1.6 Juniper Networks

12.1.7 Intel Corporation

12.1.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

12.1.9 Fujitsu

12.1.10 Fortinet, Inc.

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Microsemi Corporation

12.2.2 Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.

12.2.3 Lenovo Group Ltd.

12.2.4 D-Link

12.2.5 H3C Technologies Co. Limited

12.2.6 Vicinity

12.2.7 Apeiron Data Systems

12.2.8 Argo Technologie S.A.

12.2.9 E8 Storage

12.2.10 Edgecore Networks



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2pqm2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.