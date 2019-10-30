Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Partners with Leading US Diabetes Care Company to Deliver RPM/CCM Solutions

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community Healthcare, today announced that it has partnered with leading US Diabetes Care company Smart Meter LLC. (Tampa, FL) to provide Reliq’s iUGO CARE Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solutions to patients coping with diabetes and other chronic conditions.



“The iGlucose® blood glucose meter is compact, portable, user friendly and cellular-enabled, so it’s an excellent fit for rural and remote diabetes patients who may not have conventional internet access, as well as for active diabetics who need a glucose meter that they can take with them wherever they go,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Integrating with the iGlucose® meter allows us to offer our clients innovative new options for managing diabetes in the community. The partnership with Smart Meter also fits our new Call Center’s business model. Reliq’s Call Center in Port St Lucie, FL is focused on implementation of our iUGO CARE Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solution with patients, physicians and payors. The resources of the Call Center will facilitate enrollment and support patients and their healthcare providers. Not only will the Call Center offer paid support services to our clients, we have also secured commitments from partners, including Smart Meter, to utilize our contract outreach and engagement services. As a result, the Call Center will be self-funding and profitable from day one.”

“We’re excited to partner with Reliq Health to offer their advanced technology platform to our enterprise clients,” said Mr. Brahim Zabeli, CEO of Smart Meter LLC. “Smart Meter has relationships with clinicians and disease management companies, and we look forward to helping these providers reduce costs and improve patient care through our partnership with Reliq. Combining our iGlucose® meter and cost-effective test strips, and Reliq’s iUGO CARE platform to support caregiver workflows, automatically collect key patient health data and connect residents to physicians through virtual visits, will create new revenue models for residential care, increase profits and enhance patient and family satisfaction. We are also pleased to be able to leverage Reliq’s Call Center for outreach and engagement to expand our client base.”

About Smart Meter

Smart Meter, LLC is the innovator of iGlucose®; a simple, convenient and affordable solution addressing today’s challenges in the monitoring and management of diabetes. The game-changer is cellular technology, which allows patients to just test, letting iGlucose seamlessly share patient data. Providers, in real time, now receive comprehensive, powerful, reliable data, allowing for individualized care and targeted population health management. iGlucose is a simpler, quicker path to improve outcomes, lower costs and access new sources of reimbursement through remote patient monitoring. To find out more about how iGlucose is simply doing the unimaginable through Better Data, Better Care, Better Outcomes, visit www.iglucose.com.

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO CARE platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO CARE platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO CARE allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO CARE provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

