Eagle Receives Women’s Business Enterprise Certification

OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Professional Resources (Eagle), one of Canada's largest professional staffing companies, is proud to announce the company’s recent WBE Certification by Women Business Enterprises Canada Council.

“This certification is formal recognition of the significant influence diversity has played in Eagle’s success and will help us better serve our clients who are focused on supplier diversity,” said Eagle's CEO, Janis Grantham. ”As a company that has long supported women in business, it’s an honour to be one of the largest women-owned staffing companies in Canada.”

WBE Canada is the largest certifying body for Canadian Women Business Enterprises (WBEs). The standard of certification is a meticulous process built on the Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) US model. The process includes a detailed application and an in-depth company review. Certified companies must be at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by women. WBE certification is renewed annually through an additional application process.

Eagle has a long history of supporting workforce diversity. Eagle’s current staff is over 60% female and 47% visible minorities, well exceeding the national averages. According to Statistics Canada, Canadian women represented 47.7% (2018) and visible minorities represented 22% (2016) of the labour force.

Eagle has also been named one of Canada's Best Workplaces for Women for three consecutive years. In addition, Eagle’s CEO, Janis Grantham has been recognized as an influential female leader on multiple occasions with an impressive list of accolades, including from Profit Magazine, the Women's Executive Network and the Consumer's Choice Awards. More recently, she has been named on Staffing Industry Analysts' Global Power 100 List of Women and Staffing 100 List for North America.

About WBE

WBE Canada is the bridge between corporate and public procurement and Canadian women business enterprises (WBEs). They certify majority-owned, managed and controlled women’s businesses and facilitate opportunities for them to meet buyers and access bids for corporate contracts as part of supplier diversity programs.

In addition to certifying WBEs, WBE Canada provides a range of programs and services through training, education, mentoring and networking. They work with corporate members and partners across North America to promote supplier diversity. Learn more at wbecanada.ca

About Eagle

Founded in 1996, Eagle is one Canada’s largest and most successful professional staffing companies. A Canadian-owned company with ten (10) offices from coast-to-coast, Eagle specializes in sourcing technology, finance and accounting, and management consulting professionals for contract and full-time positions. Eagle has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Canada every year since 2015 and is a platinum member of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies (first recognized in 1999). The company has been ISO 9001 certified since June 2006, is a very active advocate within the Canadian staffing industry association (ACSESS & NACCB) and supports many charities.

To learn more about Eagle and its network of offices, visit www.eaglestaffing.com.

