BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference on November 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of diversified lumber and building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., announced today that it will hold investor meetings and present on November 13, 2019 at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference in Nashville, TN. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Central Time (12:15 p.m. Eastern Time) and will be webcast live. The webcast may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the BMC website at ir.buildwithbmc.com.



The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live presentation.

About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

With approximately $3.7 billion in 2018 net sales, BMC is a leading provider of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions to builders, contractors and professional remodelers in the U.S. residential housing market. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the Company’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management services and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 18 states, principally in the South and West regions.

Investor Relations Contact:

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

Carey Phelps

678-222-1228



