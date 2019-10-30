Proactive Security Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by $35.4 Billion
The "Proactive Security - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Proactive Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$35.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.5%
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$38.8 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Alien Vault, Inc.
- Aricent, Inc.
- Centrify Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Corvil Limited
- Cybersponse, Inc.
- Demisto Inc.
- FireEye, Inc.
- FireMon, LLC.
- IBM Corporation
- Logrhythm, Inc.
- McAfee LLC
- Oracle Corporation
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Qualys, Inc.
- Rapid7 LLC
- Rsa Security LLC
- Securonix, Inc.
- Siemplify
- Skybox Security, Inc.
- Swimlane
- Symantec Corporation
- Threatconnect, Inc.
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
