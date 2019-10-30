The latest issue of The New Economy explores ways of saving rural communities and takes a look at the likely talking points to be discussed at Davos 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s that time of the year again. Preparations for the next edition of the World Economic Forum have begun, with a theme of “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World” recently confirmed. The latest edition of The New Economy takes a look at the issues that are likely to feature at Davos next January, with trade tensions, online privacy and climate change all sure to be discussed.



Elsewhere in the magazine, Barclay Ballard explores ways that new technologies might be used to arrest demographic decline in rural communities. Across the globe, countless villages and hamlets are facing depopulation as their inhabitants move to urban areas in search of work and access to essential services. In the not-too-distant future, developments in telemedicine, e-commerce and the Internet of Things might mean that they no longer have to.

In another special report, Sophie Perryer looks at the dark underbelly of the internet and whether online service providers are right to shun controversial websites like 8chan or if in doing so, they are shutting down free speech.

Later on in the issue, Elizabeth Matsangou investigates the damaging impact that mosquitoes have on human health and what can be done about these much-maligned insects. Genetic modification may provide a way to breed them out of existence, but only if concerns surrounding ethics and biodiversity can be assuaged first.

Elsewhere, the magazine covers a multitude of other topics, from nuclear-powered weaponry to the growing market for at-home DNA tests.

