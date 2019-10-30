JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 15, 2019
/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited third quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, November 15, 2019, before the market opens.
JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on November 15, 2019, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 15, 2019) to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results.
Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|US:
|+1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004
|Hong Kong：
|+852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601
|China：
|400-6208-038 or 800-8190-121
|International：
|+65-6713-5090
Passcode: 2508598
A telephone replay will be available from 9:00 am, Eastern Time on November 15, 2019 through 07:59 am, Eastern Time on November 23, 2019. The dial-in details are as follows:
|US:
|+1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697
|International：
|+61-2-8199-0299
Passcode: 2508598
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.
About JD.com, Inc.
JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in China. Its cutting-edge retail infrastructure enables consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Ruiyu Li
+86 (10) 8912-6804
IR@JD.com
Media Relations
+86 (10) 8911-6155
Press@JD.com
