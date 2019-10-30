Comedian with Autism KEITH REZA to be First Host with Autism of Fullerton Cares ‘Comedy Show for Autism’ Featuring Headliner JAY MOHR

/EIN News/ -- FULLERTON, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, the Fullerton Cares ‘Comedy Show for Autism’ will include a host with autism, KEITH REZA at the 21+ benefit comedy show featuring headliner JAY MOHR held in the Historic Fullerton Ballroom,114 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA, Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 8-11 p.m. [Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-show-for-autism-2019-tickets-71588197225 ]



The show will feature headliner comedian, actor and radio host JAY MOHR, along with comedian AIDA RODRIGUEZ, and comedian GEORGE PEREZ.

To date, this will be the first ever autism comedy benefit to be hosted by a member of the autism community, representing the importance of self-representation and self-advocacy in the autism community.

“I am honored to be the first person with autism to ever be hosting such a massive autism awareness event,” says Reza. “It’s a wonderful cause that brings all of our community together to bring the brightest futures to people with autism.”

Says Summer Dabbs, OTR/L, Director at Fullerton Cares and involved in special education for over 20 years, “The comedy show is all about inclusion. Having Keith Reza host breaks barriers and stigma surrounding those with autism and sets a positive example for the autism community.”

Tickets are available from $15-$65. Media credentials available upon advance request.



ABOUT FULLERTON CARES: Awareness, acceptance and action are the pillars of Fullerton Cares, which spreads autism awareness throughout North Orange County and was founded by Lawrence Houser, after being inspired by his son, Boyd, with autism. Raising funds for autism charities and programs in Fullerton schools through organized events, Fullerton Cares was founded in 2010 and has raised over $150,000 for autism initiatives. http://fullertoncares.com/

https://www.facebook.com/FullertonCaresAutismFoundation

ABOUT KEITH REZA: Diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at 13, Reza has appeared on NBC’s Stand Up 4 Diversity, and Animal Planet's Pit Boss. He also appeared in the pilot, Terrible People, and the web series The Shop. This will be KEITH REZA’s fifth year performing at the annual comedy show and his first year as the show’s host. https://www.keithreza.com/info



ABOUT AUTISM: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, autism now affects 1 in every 59 American children. Autism is a complex condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate and develop social relationships and is often accompanied by behavioral challenges. https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/data.html

Media Contact: Elysse Acosta, (760) 490-5810, elysse@feltenmedia.com



