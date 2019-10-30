Global Milking Robots Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019 Featuring DeLaval, miRobot LTD., Bella AG, Lely Holding
Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 -- The "Milking Robots - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Milking Robots market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.7%
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$67.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$68.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$124.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$253.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Afimilk Ltd.
- Bella AG LLC
- Boumatic, LLC
- Connecterra B.V.
- Dairymaster USA Inc.
- DeLaval
- Fullwood Ltd.
- GEA Group AG
- Hokofarm Group B.V.
- Lely Holding S..r.l.
- Milkplan SA
- miRobot LTD.
- S. A. Christensen & Co.
- Scr Dairy Inc., an Independent Division of Allflex Group
- Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP.
