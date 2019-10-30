There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,326 in the last 365 days.

Global Mini Data Center Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019: Market is Projected to Grow by $5.2 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mini Data Center - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mini Data Center market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.4%

Micro Data Centers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$609.9 Million by the year 2025, Micro Data Centers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$199.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$250.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.

In Japan, Micro Data Centers will reach a market size of US$34.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$913.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Canovate
  • CELESTE (Datacenter Marily)
  • Datapod
  • Dataracks t/a Stagwood Industries Ltd.
  • Emerson Network Power
  • Gardner DC Solutions Ltd.
  • Hanley Energy Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • ICTroom
  • Inspur Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Instant Data Centers, LLC.
  • Minkels BV
  • NTR ineniring d.o.o.
  • Panduit Corporation
  • Rahi Systems, Inc.
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
  • RZ-Products GmbH
  • Schneider Electric SA
  • Workspace Technology Ltd.
  • Zellabox
  • ZTE Corporation

