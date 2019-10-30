Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Pipeline Study 2019: Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Pipeline Study- Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Dry Powder Inhaler Devices industry is estimated to be around $0.7 billion in 2019 driven by increasing demand from Capsule based devices, Blister based devices, Cartridge based devices.



The 2019 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices pipeline is characterized by presence of 19 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 10 companies are assessing their products in clinical phase. Currently, Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc and Vectura Group Plc companies have their products approval phase of development.



Global Dry Powder Inhaler Devices pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Dry Powder Inhaler Devices pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Dry Powder Inhaler Devices pipeline. Details of companies, their Dry Powder Inhaler Devices operations and contact information are provided.



The global Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Scope of global Dry Powder Inhaler Devices report-

Pipeline products in pre-clinical, clinical and approval process phases

Devices under development including product description, status of development, companies involved, collaborators/investors, product function, technology, device class, condition

Companies involved in development of Dry Powder Inhaler Devices pipeline

Clinical trials related to Dry Powder Inhaler Devices pipeline products

Recent news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1. Tables & Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices- Device Overview

2.2 Pipeline Snapshot, 2019

2.2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Devices under Development by Phase

2.2.2 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Devices under Development by Location

2.2.3 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Devices under Development by Company

2.2.4 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Devices under Development by Device Class



3 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Pre-Clinical Pipeline Analysis

3.1 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Company Overview

3.2 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.3 OtiTopic LLC Company Overview

3.4 OtiTopic LLC Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.5 Respira Therapeutics Inc Company Overview

3.6 Respira Therapeutics Inc Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.7 Spyryx Biosciences Inc Company Overview

3.8 Spyryx Biosciences Inc Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



4 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp Company Overview

4.2 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.3 AstraZeneca Plc Company Overview

4.4 AstraZeneca Plc Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.5 Bayer AG Company Overview

4.6 Bayer AG Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.7 Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc Company Overview

4.8 Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.9 MannKind Corp Company Overview

4.10 MannKind Corp Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.11 Nektar Therapeutics Company Overview

4.12 Nektar Therapeutics Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.13 OtiTopic LLC Company Overview

4.14 OtiTopic LLC Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.15 Pharmaxis Ltd Company Overview

4.16 Pharmaxis Ltd Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.17 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Company Overview

4.18 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.19 Vectura Group Plc Company Overview

4.20 Vectura Group Plc Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



5 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices In Approval Process Pipeline Analysis

5.1 Acorda Therapeutics Inc Company Overview

5.2 Acorda Therapeutics Inc Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.3 Eli Lilly and Co Company Overview

5.4 Eli Lilly and Co Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.5 Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc Company Overview

5.6 Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.7 Vectura Group Plc Company Overview

5.8 Vectura Group Plc Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



6 Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Approved (ROW) Pipeline Analysis

6.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Company Overview

6.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



7. Latest Dry Powder Inhaler Devices News and Deals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzr2hg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

