Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025 - Market to Witness Healthy Growth, Driven by Low-cost Advantages

The Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.5%.



Infectious Diseases, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Infectious Diseases will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$97 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, Infectious Diseases will reach a market size of US$194.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$372.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lucigen Corporation

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Nugen Audio

QIAGEN GmbH

Ustar Biotechnologies (Hangzhou) Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market to Witness Healthy Growth, Driven by Low-cost Advantages

Global Competitor Market Shares

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Incidence of HIV, Hepatitis, and Other Infectious Disease - A Key Factor Propelling the Need for INAAT

Global Incidence of HIV by Region: 2017

Rising Global Incidence of Cancer Drives the INAAT Market

Development of New Technologies to Propel Market Expansion

Microfluidic Lab-on-a-chip Technology Aids in Expanding NAAT Use to POCT

Global Hepatitis B Incidence and Mortality Rates

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



