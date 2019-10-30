Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019-2025
The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.4%
De-Manufacturing and Recycling, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.2 Billion by the year 2025, De-Manufacturing and Recycling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$536.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$548.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, De-Manufacturing and Recycling will reach a market size of US$744.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Apto Solutions, Inc.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- IBM Corporation
- Iron Mountain Inc.
- Itrenew Inc.
- LifeSpan International, Inc.
- Sims Recycling Solutions
- TBS Industries Inc.
- Tes-Amm (Singapore) Pte., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Focus on Select Players
3. Market Trends & Drivers
4. Global Market Perspective
