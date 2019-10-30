Travel Market in the US, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The travel industry as a whole faced several setbacks in 2018 and 2019, but managed to see overall growth due to favourable economic conditions and new innovations, including the ease of app booking, both direct and through intermediaries. Numerous travel destinations were confronted with natural disasters in 2018. Several West Coast cities had to evacuate due to wildfires, while the coastal Southeast suffered from multiple destructive hurricanes.



The USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Activities (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary Travel Industry Overcomes Obstacles and Sees Continued Growth Growth of 'bleisure' Tourism the Travel Industry Continues To Consolidate and Diversify New Emphasis on Second-tier Cities Personalisation and Targeted Marketing SWOT



