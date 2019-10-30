Flora Skinlab Releases The Signature Collection,Luxurious Skincare that elevates everyday bathing to a treasured ritual

Flora Skinlabs New Vanilla Bean Oil Cleaning Balm Flora Skinlab New Moon Beam Face Serum Flora Skinlab New Mermaid Body Polish

Flora Skinlab formulates products to be gentle, packed with antioxidants and wrapped in a delightful experience you’re are going to love.

Not sure what to try? Start with the Vanilla Balm... It's like nothing you've ever tried.” — Julia Denbo

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Julia Denbo from Flora Skinlab is releasing the brand new Signature Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Signature Collection will be released on October 25th.

Flora Skinlab is known for helping busy women create luxurious little moments of self-love for themselves.

Thus, for the first time, Julia Denbo has created an entire product line of Luxury Skincare. Her favorite and most popular product is the Vanilla Bean Oil Cleansing Balm. The new Signature Collection is scheduled to go live on October 25th 2019.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website floraskinlab.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

Every product in the Signature Collection is designed to delight. It’s not mindless cleaning, you’ll be able to connect to yourself in a deeper way. It’s designed to capture your attention and bring you present with every scent and texture. It’s about more than just taking make up off. It’s skincare that revives you.

Body oils are made with Sea buckthorn fruit oil, nourishing Avocado oil, Carrot Seed and frankincense which mean women with dry sensitive skin will get the nourishment their skin needs.

Her collection also includes gift wrap options or gift cards perfect for gifts!.

Every product has its own name. A few examples are:

• $98.00 Sun and Moon Set

• $65.00 Moonbeam Soothing Face Serum

• $48.00 Vanilla Bean Oil Cleansing Balm

• $42.00 Honey Powder Face Cleanser

• $35.00 Mermaid Body Polish

The Signature Collection ranges in price from $12.00 for Bars of Handmade Artisan Soap to $98.00 for their Sun and Moon Set of Luxurious Body Oil and Soothing Face Serum.

Julia Denbo is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.

CONTACT INFO

For more information about the Signature Collection or for an interview with Julia Denbo, please write to info@floraskinlab.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.

FOOTER

About Flora Skinlab

Julia Denbo started designing skincare after she was faced with a very real problem. Women are always busy and always leave themselves last. These products inspire you to delight in taking care of yourself every day, especially if all you have is 5-minutes for a shower.

After many 6 years of creating Artisan Soaps by hand, Julia Denbo’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the Handmade Soap Industry.



www.floraskinlab.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.