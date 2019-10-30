STRATA Skin Sciences Receives Extension to Stay of Suspension from NASDAQ Listing

/EIN News/ -- Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018



Management will host business update call on Wednesday, October 30th at 8:30 am ET

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) (“STRATA” or the “Company”), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that it has been granted an extension to its stay of suspension from Nasdaq. The Company will continue to trade pending a hearing on November 21, 2019, following which the Nasdaq Hearings Panel will make a decision about the Company’s listing based on its full and complete record at that time. To be in full compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements, the Company must be current with its Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, with the SEC.

As part of gaining compliance with the listing requirements, the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 on October 29, 2019. Additionally, it projects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 during the week of November 4, 2019 and its Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 during the week of November 11, 2019. It further anticipates, based on timeline discussed with its auditors, that the Company will be timely in filing the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 on November 14, 2019. Should the Company file in this manner, the Company anticipates filing an amendment to its 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A after the filing of the second quarter 10-Q in order to file certain consents by its independent audit firms regarding certain existing registration statements. In doing so, the Company believes it will be in full compliance with this NASDAQ listing requirement ahead of the November 21, 2019 hearing.

Finally, on October 15, 2019, the Company received a waiver from Midcap Financial Trust (“Midcap”) as administrative agent for the lenders (“Lenders”) who are party to the Credit and Security Agreement, dated December 30, 2015, as amended (collectively, the “Credit Agreement”), wherein the Lenders waived compliance with the Company’s obligation to deliver audited financial statements within 120 days of the Company’s year-end pursuant to the Credit Agreement. Upon filing of the 10-K today, the Company delivered the required audited financial statements to Midcap, and the Company is now in compliance with the Credit Agreement covenants.

Management will host a business update call on Wednesday, October 30th at 8:30 am ET; details for the call are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Wednesday, October 30 th @ 8:30am ET Domestic: 877-451-6152 International: 201-389-0879 Passcode: 13696284 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136895

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( www.strataskinsciences.com )

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser and VTRAC® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions; and the STRATAPEN® MicroSystem, marketed specifically for the intended use of micropigmentation.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC® excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 35 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatment to vitiligo patients.

STRATA’s unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

The XTRAC business has used this proven DTC model to grow its domestic dermatology partner network to over 750 clinics, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,000 devices. The Company is able to offer 90% of DTC patients an introduction to physicians prescribing a reimbursable solution, using XTRAC, within a 10-mile radius of their house. The Company is a leader in dermatology in-clinic business generation for its partners.

