Gold Resource Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Gold Production With Net Income of $3 Million, or $0.05 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company” or “GRC”) reported record gold production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 of 11,165 ounces of gold. In addition, the Company produced 477,297 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $40.1 million in net revenue and $3.0 million, or $0.05 per share, in net income for the quarter. The Company recently increased its 2019 global gold production outlook 42% to 38,400 ounces, as the Isabella Pearl mine in Mineral County, Nevada continues its production ramp up†. The Company also maintains its 2019 Oaxaca Mining Unit (“OMU”) silver production outlook of 1.7 million ounces†. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $112 million to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

Q3 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

$3.0 million net income, or $0.05 per share

$8.8 million cash and cash equivalents

$40.1 million net sales

$9.3 million mine gross profit

Record gold production of 11,165 ounces

477,297 silver ounces produced

$197 total cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold, after by-product credits (OMU)

$520 total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (OMU)

$4.2 million gold and silver bullion

$20.6 million base metal by-product credits, or $1,888 per precious metal gold ounce sold (OMU)

$0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter

Nevada Mining Unit’s Isabella Pearl mine reached commercial production levels in September

No ATM share sales since July 30, 2019

Overview of Q3 2019 Results

Third quarter OMU production totaled 7,462 ounces of gold, 473,810 ounces of silver, 492 tonnes of copper, 2,459 tonnes of lead and 6,057 tonnes of zinc. Through the first three quarters of 2019, OMU production numbers total 21,881 ounces of gold, 1,304,975 ounces of silver, 1,407 tonnes of copper, 6,916 tonnes of lead and 17,949 tonnes of zinc. Third quarter production from the Company’s Nevada Mining Unit (NMU) totaled 3,703 ounces of gold. Since producing first gold in April 2019, the NMU has produced 5,381 ounces of gold through September 30, 2019.

The Company maintains its 2019 OMU annual outlook, targeting 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces†. In addition, the Company’s NMU targets 6,000 ounces of gold production for the fourth quarter of 2019†. This fourth quarter production target paired with 5,381 gold ounces produced year-to-date, increases the Company’s global 2019 annual gold production outlook to 38,400 ounces†.

The Company sold 10,887 precious metal gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $197 per ounce (after by-product credits) at its OMU, benefiting from strong base metal production and sales. OMU average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,490 per ounce gold and $17.08 per ounce silver*. The Company sold 4,044 gold ounces from its Isabella Pearl mine at an average realized price of $1,481 per gold ounce*. The Company recorded net income of $3.0 million, or $0.05 per share, and paid $0.3 million to its shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $8.8 million.

“Our Oaxaca Mining Unit’s strong operational results, coupled with our continued ramp up of our Isabella Pearl mine, which recently declared commercial production, resulted in record gold production for the third quarter,” stated Mr. Jason Reid, President and CEO of Gold Resource Corporation. “The Company is on a trajectory to increase its future global annual gold production by more than 100 percent. We are also on a trajectory of shifting the Company’s primary revenue distribution to gold with continued excellent exposure to silver and base metals. In addition, we have become a multi-jurisdictional mining company with two producing mining units and a vast property portfolio. These and other positive results enabled the Company’s Board of Directors to increase the monthly instituted dividend 100 percent with last week’s October dividend declaration.”

†All production outlook targets include a plus or minus 10 percent range.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

The following Production Statistics tables summarize certain information about our Oaxaca and Nevada Mining Units for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Oaxaca Mining Unit

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Arista Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 163,259 143,110 469,167 410,697 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.76 1.51 1.72 1.64 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 85 72 84 106 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.39 0.37 0.38 0.37 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.92 1.82 1.91 1.64 Average Zinc Grade (%) 4.70 4.21 4.71 4.23 Aguila Open Pit Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 3,640 11,404 23,976 25,730 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.49 2.30 1.76 2.11 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 58 39 45 41 Mirador Mine Milled Tonnes Milled 11,690 3,561 22,540 11,244 Grade Average Gold Grade (g/t) 0.76 1.41 0.95 1.40 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 197 105 203 158 Combined Tonnes milled 178,589 158,075 515,683 447,671 Tonnes Milled per Day (1) 2,007 1,796 1,967 1,724 Metal production (before payable metal deductions) (2) Gold (ozs.) 7,462 6,411 21,881 18,864 Silver (ozs.) 473,810 321,590 1,304,975 1,341,429 Copper (tonnes) 492 434 1,407 1,206 Lead (tonnes) 2,459 2,119 6,916 5,274 Zinc (tonnes) 6,057 4,970 17,949 14,236

Based on actual days the mill operated during the period. The difference between what we report as "ounces/tonnes produced" and "payable ounces/tonnes sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

Nevada Mining Unit

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ore mined Ore (tonnes) 82,169 - 770,446 - Gold grade (g/t) 0.75 - 0.70 - Low-grade stockpile (tonnes) Ore (tonnes) 83,394 - 472,120 - Gold grade (g/t) 0.47 - 0.52 - Waste (tonnes) 1,248,891 - 2,947,339 - Metal production (before payable metal deductions) (1) Gold (ozs.) 3,703 - 5,381 - Silver (ozs.) 3,487 - 4,459 -

The difference between what we report as "ounces/tonnes produced" and "payable ounces/tonnes sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

The following Sales Statistics tables summarize certain information about our Oaxaca and Nevada Mining Units operations for three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Oaxaca Mining Unit

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 6,175 5,721 17,201 16,744 Silver (ozs.) 411,088 301,717 1,096,131 1,244,092 Copper (tonnes) 451 378 1,220 1,101 Lead (tonnes) 2,188 1,905 5,961 4,862 Zinc (tonnes) 6,016 3,942 14,389 11,527 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,490 1,183 1,391 1,275 Silver ($ per oz.) 17.08 14.69 15.94 16.10 Copper ($ per tonne) 5,659 5,593 6,027 6,526 Lead ($ per tonne) 2,012 1,931 1,976 2,266 Zinc ($ per tonne) 2,261 1,825 2,642 2,899 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 6,175 5,721 17,201 16,744 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 4,712 3,745 12,561 15,710 Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 10,887 9,466 29,762 32,454 Total cash cost before by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold $ 2,085 $ 1,954 $ 2,201 $ 1,687 Total cash cost after by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2) $ 197 $ 582 $ 281 $ 97 Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold $ 520 $ 1,338 $ 677 $ 724





Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases. Total cash cost after by-product credits are significantly affected by base metals sales during the periods presented.

Nevada Mining Unit

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 4,044 - 5,175 - Silver (ozs.) 3,534 - 4,146 - Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,481 - 1,455 - Silver ($ per oz.) 17.56 - 17.19 - Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 4,044 - 5,175 - Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 42 - 49 - Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces 4,086 - 5,224 - Total cash cost before by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,119 $ - $ 989 $ - Total cash cost after by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,103 $ - $ 975 $ - Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,125 $ - $ 992 $ -

Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases.

See Accompanying Tables

The following information summarizes Gold Resource Corporation’s financial condition at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, its results of operations including the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The summary data as of September 30, 2019 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is unaudited; the summary data for the year ended December 31, 2018 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company’s Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of our cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce and total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,757 $ 7,762 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 4,169 3,637 Accounts receivable, net 7,800 1,744 Inventories, net 24,065 14,342 Prepaid taxes 1,921 1,126 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,101 2,745 Total current assets 48,813 31,356 Property, plant and mine development, net 122,986 111,242 Operating lease assets, net 9,484 - Deferred tax assets, net 6,357 7,372 Other non-current assets 4,195 361 Total assets $ 191,835 $ 150,331 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,253 $ 12,429 Loans payable, current 870 765 Finance lease liabilities, current 440 412 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,630 - Mining royalty taxes payable, net 846 1,926 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,280 2,030 Total current liabilities 26,319 17,562 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 4,907 3,298 Loans payable, long-term 1,005 1,378 Finance lease liabilities, long-term 549 831 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 864 - Total liabilities 33,644 23,069 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 65,691,527 and 58,850,431 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 136 69 Additional paid-in capital 147,751 121,592 Retained earnings 17,359 12,656 Treasury stock at cost, 336,398 shares (5,884) (5,884) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,171) (1,171) Total shareholders' equity 158,191 127,262 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 191,835 $ 150,331

GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales, net $ 40,066 $ 24,258 $ 96,018 $ 87,177 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 23,499 17,363 59,777 50,477 Depreciation and amortization 7,229 3,515 14,916 10,587 Reclamation and remediation 20 87 77 379 Total mine cost of sales 30,748 20,965 74,770 61,443 Mine gross profit 9,318 3,293 21,248 25,734 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 2,194 2,140 6,913 6,719 Exploration expenses 1,129 1,304 3,210 3,740 Other expense, net 600 568 518 1,356 Total costs and expenses 3,923 4,012 10,641 11,815 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,395 (719) 10,607 13,919 Provision for income taxes 2,417 62 4,949 5,489 Net income (loss) $ 2,978 $ (781) $ 5,658 $ 8,430 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.01) $ 0.09 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.01) $ 0.09 $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 65,495,958 57,642,966 63,001,178 57,361,809 Diluted 65,796,899 57,642,966 63,336,131 58,252,652





GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,658 $ 8,430 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income taxes 1,091 (467) Depreciation and amortization 15,273 11,096 Stock-based compensation 1,581 1,090 Other operating adjustments 314 706 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,056) 1,456 Inventories (7,119) (340) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,505 (390) Other non-current assets (2,882) 132 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 349 3,536 Mining royalty and income taxes payable, net (1,944) (4,428) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,770 20,821 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (29,166) (26,085) Other investing activities 2 5 Net cash used in investing activities (29,164) (26,080) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 98 1,261 Proceeds from issuance of stock 24,449 - Dividends paid (944) (860) Repayment of loans payable (597) (424) Repayment of finance leases (311) (285) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 22,695 (308) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (306) (222) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 995 (5,789) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,762 22,390 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,757 $ 16,601 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Interest expense paid $ 121 $ 140 Income and mining taxes paid $ 3,743 $ 6,822 Non-cash investing activities: Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 158 $ 3,935 Change in estimate for asset retirement costs $ 1,476 $ 527 Equipment purchased through loan payable $ 330 $ 526 Equipment purchased under finance leases $ 56 $ 17

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has returned $112 million back to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC.

Contacts:

Corporate Development

Greg Patterson

303-320-7708

www.Goldresourcecorp.com



