Athabasca Minerals Board of Director Changes & Appointment of Neil D. Manning

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("AMI" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABM) announces that effective October 25th, 2019, Mr. Neil D. Manning has been appointed to the Corporation's Board of Directors, subject to TSX Venture final approval, and Mr. John Halliwell has correspondingly stepped down from the Board.



Mr. Manning has an extensive background serving on Boards of Directors, and as a former executive of publicly-traded companies. This background includes his current role, for the past six years, as Board of Director of TransForce International Inc, a TSX listed corporation; his prior ten year term with Wajax Corporation, a TSX listed company, where Mr. Manning was Chief Executive Officer and Board Director; his two years as President, Chief Operating Officer, and Board Director of Strongco Corporation, a TSX listed company; and his six years as a member of the University of Alberta School of Business Advisory Council.

Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer of Athabasca Minerals states, “Neil Manning’s appointment further strengthens and supports AMI’s Board with proven C-suite leadership and strategic business skills that align with the increasing demands associated with the Corporation’s evolving portfolio: namely its base aggregates division (AMI Aggregates), its silica sand division (AMI Silica Inc, and affiliated Duvernay and Montney in-basin project joint-ventures), and its technology-enabled, midstream aggregates division (Aggregates Marketing Inc). Additionally, AMI’s Management benefits from being able to leverage Neil’s insights and direction as an experienced Board leader and former C-suite executive.



Mr. Manning’s career spans over four decades as an entrepreneur, investor, and executive in both private and publicly-traded companies. He holds Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Alberta.

Mr. John Halliwell, after faithfully serving AMI’s Board for nearly two years, has stepped down to dedicate the necessary time and attention being demanded of him in relation to his other business interests and activities. AMI’s Board and Management are extremely grateful for Mr. Halliwell’s valued and timely contributions, which have been instrumental to the repositioning and strengthening of the Corporation’s business model since his joining the Board.

AMI is an integrated group of companies focussed on the aggregates and industrial minerals sectors, including resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Athabasca Minerals is the parent company of Aggregates Marketing Inc. – a midstream technology-based business using its proprietary RockchainTM digital platform, associated algorithm and QA/QC services to provide cost-effective integrated supply /delivery solutions of industrial minerals to industry, and the construction sector. It is also the parent company of AMI Silica Inc. – a subsidiary positioning to become a leading supplier of premium domestic in-basin sand with regional deposits in Alberta and NE British Columbia. It is the joint venture owner of the Montney In-Basin and Duvernay Basin Frac Sand Projects. Additionally, the Corporation has industrial mineral leases, such as those supporting AMI’s Richardson Quarry Project, that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions with historically and consistently high demand for aggregates.

