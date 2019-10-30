HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Investors of Ongoing Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud: Investors Who Suffered Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

/EIN News/ -- Class-action law firm urges BGNE investors who have suffered significant losses to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) of the firm’s investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws and urges BGNE investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Sept. 5, 2019

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Investigation:

On Sept. 5, 2019, J Capital Research (“JCAP”) published a scathing report about BeiGene, suggesting the company includes fake sales in its reported financial statements. On this news, the price of BGNE shares fell sharply.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and the propriety of the company’s financial reporting,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BeiGene should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BGNE@hbsslaw.com .

