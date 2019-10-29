Meet Amar Syal and Aman Syal: One Of The First Partners at Myspace, Create Music Group

We had a chance to chat with Amar and Aman Syal who shared their tips on how to grow enterprises and multi-million dollar brands. The twin brothers are known for having revolutionized the ability for startups to grow. Amar & Aman were one of the first partners of Myspace in 2003/2004 helping launch their music division Myspace Music before it was sold to FOX in 2005. Myspace was the largest social networking site in the world from 2005 to 2008.

“Working for major corporations such as FOX and Disney, I’ve gained a lot of experience on how to best launch and market new projects and companies across any social media landscape,” said Amar Syal. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with many talented individuals, and always look to help others succeed in their marketing needs no matter what industry they are in,” stated Aman Syal.

With an entrepreneurial mindset, Amar & Aman have founded and developed their own start-up companies including

Pet Republic - developed the first water soluble vitamin water liquid 'Sips' for dogs and cats (http://www.sipsforpets.com) LED Wheels – self-powered display wheel for cars, which displays images and animations while cruising at speeds of above 30 miles per hour. There is absolutely no wiring or special installation needed -- all plug and play including a remote control that keeps the images on or off. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlBk-Gatb9M) Urban Asian Music - manage, market, promote, and develop South Asian talent based in the US. We've executive produced projects including 'Phone' by Mickey Singh & Upside Down, 'Rooftop Party' by Amar Sandhu, 'Got it All' Ft. The Prophe-C & Sunny Leone by Upside Down, Cyclone by Jaz Dhami, and more -- gathering over 100m combined views world wide. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAN0IDZAHME)

In 2020, Amar & Aman plan to launch their own record label called PRYME and executive produce projects for American based talent to a global market.

That being said, as the competitive landscape gets tougher, getting results from social media is getting more and more difficult as the “noise” increases. In the US alone, about 88% of businesses use social media for marketing purposes. That is quite a bit of competition, but with the right strategies in place, you can stand out and reach your target audience.

Check out some of their tips on how to build your business in 2019:

Listen to your customers and competitors on social media:

When it comes to marketing, data has always been of utmost importance; because if you want to succeed at marketing, then you need to know who you’re marketing to, what your competitors are up to, and where your market is heading. With this knowledge, you gain the power to make better marketing decisions and create better marketing strategies.

Use dynamic video advertising on Facebook to boost conversions

When it comes to the undisputed winners of top conversion and click-through rates, there’s no

denying that video sits comfortably at the top of the list.

Another huge trend happening right now has to do with personalization; personalized content is becoming increasingly important as customers clearly prefer it and it consistently leads to higher conversion rates and more sales.

So it definitely comes as no surprise that Facebook now allows you to create Dynamic Ads, which help brands deliver personalized ad experiences using video.

But to make the most of this tool, you need to know your audience and who you’re targeting; in other words, you need data. This way, you can deliver truly personalized experiences more easily and improve your ad campaign’s conversion rates.

Turn your employees into brand ambassadors

The third strategy in this list is quite different from the others I covered earlier. This one is all about boosting brand awareness and improving results by leveraging your very own employees.

Employee advocacy basically means promoting a company’s message with the help of its own employees. And social media is the perfect place for this.

Your employees might have a smaller audience, but it’s a highly engaged one; when an employee helps promote their company’s message, it can have a significant impact in terms of brand awareness and reach, website traffic and social media engagement.

