Go Tour Announces Affiliation with Viator and Hotwire.com to Provide a Better User Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Go Tour, Henry Todd Stella, announced that Go Tour will be affiliated with Viator and Hotwire.com.

Go Tour is an online travel search engine that compares thousands of travel deals to provide users with the cheapest rates and best travel deals on airfare, hotels, car rentals, tours, and activities around the world.

The company is the brainchild of Henry Todd Stella, who founded it after leaving a career in investment and wealth management in Los Angeles. As an entrepreneur who loves to travel, Mr. Stella wanted to help others to seize the day and tour the world.

Hotwire is a leading discount travel site within the Expedia Group, working directly with suppliers to book unsold inventory. Hotwire can offer customers deep savings on hotel rooms, rental cars, and flights.

Viator is a leading global tours and activities provider for travelers. It provides online and mobile access to thousands of curated trip activities, including tours, attractions, shore excursions, and private guides in more than 1,500 destinations worldwide. With more than 600,000 verified reviews and photos plus exclusive videos and insider travel tips, Viator has everything a traveler needs to find and book the best things to do worldwide.

In addition to the flagship site - Viator.com - travelers can book in advance or in-destination via the Viator Tours and Activities App, as well as local-language sites for European, Latin American and Asian travelers. Viator also provides tours and activities to more than 3,000 affiliate partners, including some of the world's top airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies.

