Educate4Health Announces Acquisition by US-Based Firm MindRocket Media Group

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educate4Health (E4H), a global healthcare and life sciences communications firm, has announced its acquisition by United States-based MindRocket Media Group , a comprehensive multi-channel communications, business strategy and editorial firm. This acquisition brings together unmatched experience and expertise in the international education and healthcare industries, and expands the combined company reach with support to customers in North America and Europe, with headquarters located in Dublin and Nashville.E4H works to improve health literacy, simplifying medical communication and increasing access to reliable expert information, aiding patients and healthcare consumers in becoming informed decision-makers. This streamlines and improves care and cost. The company is an established healthcare partner working with global clients in developing engaging medical and scientific communications based on the best available clinical evidence. The company offers full branding services and platform content via digital, print, video, graphic and animated educational content. Combining Educate4Health with MindRocket Media Group provides a customised solution for client companies seeking to connect activities.“Our combined team now offers unparalleled expertise in using education and information to drive meaningful change for entrepreneurs, business leaders and consumers in Europe and America,” said Dr. Rod Berger, President and CEO of MindRocket Media Group. “With the team at Educate4Health, and numerous skilled members across our global network, we are building our commitment to provide a differentiated offering for companies in life sciences, education and healthcare services.”The enhanced services delivered will now include:• Strategy and Network Development ― Companies working with the combined team can leverage decades of experience in healthcare, education and technology from leading medical practitioners, researchers and industry specialists. The team comprises industry leaders in roles from the largest media and creative agencies in North America. Clients of the group gain access to unparalleled knowledge and expertise and can use this to develop a globally leading network in sectors and areas of interest.• Brand Development and Marketing ― The firm’s expertise includes writers, multimedia producers and designers capable of creating stunning and differential brand and communication platforms, coupled with media and channel management to secure the right audiences and provide them with appropriate impactful information.• Media Relations and Narrative ― Educate4Health and MindRocket leverage EU and US channels to deliver targeted, impactful communications. The combined approach seeks not just to tell the brand story, but to move consumers and influencers to take action.“Becoming part of MindRocket Media Group is an amazing opportunity for Educate4Health. The enhanced scale and expertise we now have enables us to offer our clients platform services supporting their brands in multiple geographies across multiple domains,” said Dr. P.J. Fitzpatrick, co-founder of Educate4Health. “We and the team at MindRocket work every day to simplify communications and information to patients and consumers, so that in areas of education and health, people are empowered to be active participants in decisions affecting them. This is especially important in healthcare.”“The acquisition by MindRocket Media Group of Educate4Health creates a firm which can transform support for providers and patients,” said Dave Shanahan, Educate4Health co-founder and advisor. “The combined expertise greatly improves the capability to leverage education to improve healthcare services and delivery, thus delivering the best outcomes for patients.”The combined team have worked with leading multinationals such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Amgen, the Francis Crick Institute, Northwell Health, and Northwestern University, Illinois. Global brands supported by the team include key assets from Microsoft, Proctor & Gamble, Ford Motors, Spotify, Johnson & Johnson, and Pearson.In education and healthcare, timely access to reliable information is a key determinant of quality and clinical outcome. The combined team continue this central tenet of approach, as they support growing companies in education, healthcare and technology. To learn more, visit www.mindrocketmediagroup.com and educate4health.com.About MindRocket Media GroupMindRocket Media Group is a strategic advisory firm focused on providing communications, brand-building, media production, network development, and go-to-market support to companies operating within the K-20 education and education technology sectors worldwide. With a foundation built on years of experience and broad expertise within the education industry, we leverage the power of community and storytelling to make a difference in the industry. Our market knowledge, progressive strategies, and well-established relationships allow us to influence, support, and represent the change-makers who drive the business of education across the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at https://www.mindrocketmediagroup.com About Educate4Health, a MindRocket Media Group CompanyEducate4Health are communications and media specialists focused on improving effectiveness of interaction between patients, healthcare companies, and allied professionals. Educate4Health empowers patients to make informed choices through reliable, easily accessible sources of expert healthcare information and better health literacy. The group creates and implements smart engagement strategies supporting healthcare organizations and allied professionals in providing the right information, through the right medium, at the right time, to the right people. Empowering professionals and patients reduces business costs while improving healthcare outcomes and patients’ experiences. Learn more at https://educate4health.com Media Contacts:Dr. P.J. FitzpatrickCEO Educate4HealthMindRocket Media Group, Inc.P: +353 (0)86.361.9833E: pjfitzpatrick@educate4health.com

