Allergy Medical Appoints New Chief Operations Officer

Allergy Medical is a Minnesota-based pharmaceutical manufacturing and drug delivery company committed to improving the lives of patients with severe allergies.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allergy Medical, a global drug manufacturing, and drug delivery company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary drug delivery technology, today announced the executive appointments of Jon Wood, M.S., to the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO). Mr. Wood will report to Allergy Medical’s CEO, Dr. Douglas McMahon.“We’re pleased to add Mr. Wood to our executive leadership team as we enter a pivotal phase in Allergy Medical’s development, which is driven by pipeline advancement, investor relations, and global commercialization,” said Dr. McMahon. “With Mr. Wood spearheading manufacturing, operations, and investor relations, we anticipate tremendous progress in executing our long-term growth strategy.”Mr. Wood, a medical device executive with 20 years of business experience. He previously held leadership positions at Blackhat Advisors, where his primary responsibilities included establishing the build-out of the company’s medical practice, providing strategic leadership, and commercialization consulting programming for medical device and consumer electronics. Before joining BHA, Mr. Wood served as Director, Strategic Development at Coloplast, a global medical device company, and he also held positions at 3M and Waypoint Technologies. Mr. Wood holds an M.S. MoT from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Saint John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota.“I’m pleased to join Allergy Medical’s leadership team. Dr. McMahon’s next-generation drug delivery device holds great promise for emergency medicine administration. The company’s commitment to safety, convenience, and affordability are compelling values, and the concept is highly differentiated. I look forward to bringing this product to market.”Founded in 2015, Allergy Medical is a Minnesota-based pharmaceutical manufacturing and drug delivery company committed to improving the lives of patients with severe allergies.



