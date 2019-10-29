SP+'s Nicole Hankins Receives First Women in Parking Impact Award

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announces that Nicole Hankins, Senior Vice President, Northeast Commercial Operations, was chosen by the National Parking Association (NPA) as the first-ever recipient of the Women in Parking Impact Award. According to the NPA, the award was created to recognize the dedication to advancing women in leadership, fostering inclusion, and demonstrating commitment to diversity and employee development. Ms. Hankins was presented with the award in front of her industry peers at the annual Women in Parking Conference.



“In addition to serving as an exceptional leader who is respected by Clients and employees who work with her, Nicole also co-founded and serves as the chair for the SP+ Women’s Advisory Forum (WAF), a company-sponsored initiative dedicated to fostering growth, leadership and success for women. The Women in Parking Impact Award is a terrific recognition of Nicole’s accomplishments and dedication and I want to extend my thanks and appreciation for all she does on behalf of SP+ and our industry,” offered Marc Baumann, CEO for SP+.

Ms. Hankins has also been elected to serve as Vice Chair of Women in Parking’s Advisory Board for 2020 through 2022.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT: Jill Nagel

Senior Communications Manager

jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102



