Casual for a Cause: BMT Thinks Pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Trust (BMT), a subsidiary of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMBC) (NASDAQ: BMTC), celebrated women’s health in October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The effort, launched internally earlier this month, was meant to increase awareness about the importance of early detection and acknowledging and supporting individuals and families affected by breast cancer.

BMT has made an $5,000 donation to the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania. BMT employees wore pink and jeans each Friday in October – raising and contributing an additional $3,000 though their Causal for a Cause program. The donations will support the Penn Medicine Breast Health Initiative that provides free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured 40 years of age and older.

Penn’s program was further promoted through the distribution of PBHI program flyers at all BMT banking locations. BMT’s website, bmt.com , and social media sites have carried a pink theme through October.

“Penn Medicine’s screening program is invaluable to families in the communities that both of our organizations serve,” said Lindsay Saling, BMT banking group vice president. “We are pleased to support the program for a second year. Our efforts around women’s and men’s health have been well received by our employees and customers.”

“BMT’s $8,000 donation – and the awareness their effort produces – enables us to link at-risk, medically-underserved women in our community into mammography screening and along the diagnostic continuum of care,” said Emily Verderame, MPH, from the Penn Medicine Breast Health Initiative. “The Penn Medicine Breast Health Initiative (PBH) is dedicated to eliminating breast cancer disparities and we very much value BMT’s support as it will provide equitable care to patients of our program.”

BMT is planning a similar program for November to support men’s health.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $4.83 billion in corporate assets and $15.6 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 9/30/19). Today, the company operates 43 banking locations, five (5) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:



Tina S. McDonald

SVP, Marketing

610.581.4875

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f16d8eb-467a-40d3-9e71-878cd9cc118b

Bryn Mawr Trust Thinks Pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bryn Mawr Trust banking vice president Lindsay Saling presents a donation check to Emily Verderame, MPH, from the Penn Medicine Breast Health Initiative.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.