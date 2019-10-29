American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Net income available to common stockholders of $12.9 million and $32.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, or $0.22 and $0.63 per diluted share, respectively



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT) (the “company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net income available to common stockholders of $12.9 million and $32.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, or $0.22 and $0.63 per diluted share, respectively

Funds From Operations increased 8% and 1% year-over-year to $0.57 and $1.63 per diluted share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018

Same-store cash NOI increased 1.6% and decreased 1.0% year-over-year for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018

Increasing quarterly dividend 7% to $0.30 per share of common stock in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019

Introducing 2020 annual guidance midpoint of $2.42 with a range of $2.38 to $2.46 of FFO per diluted share, a 9% increase over the revised 2019 annual guidance midpoint; excluding 2019 lease termination fees, the increase is 13% over the revised 2019 annual guidance midpoint

2020 same-store cash NOI estimated to increase approximately 9% over the 2019 full year same-store cash NOI forecast based on an approximately 4.0% same-store cash NOI increase in retail, an approximately 14.0% same-store cash NOI increase in office and an approximately 3.5% same-store cash NOI increase in multifamily

Leased approximately 71,000 comparable office square feet at an average straight-line basis and cash-basis contractual rent increase of 29% and 12%, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2019

Leased approximately 30,000 comparable retail square feet at an average straight-line basis and cash-basis contractual rent increase of 9% and 3%, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2019

Closed a privately placed debt offering of $150 million of eleven-year senior guaranteed notes, due July 30, 2030, with a fixed interest rate of 3.91% and an effective interest rate of 3.88% net of settlement of a treasury lock contract

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $12.9 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $10.4 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income attributable to common stockholders was $32.9 million, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share compared to $13.0 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to a decrease in depreciation expense at Waikele Center attributed to the redevelopment of the former Kmart space, an increase in lease termination fees at Carmel Mountain Plaza attributed to the termination of our former ground lease, and an increase in annualized base rents at The Landmark at One Market, City Center Bellevue, and Lloyd District Portfolio.

During the third quarter of 2019, the company generated funds from operations (“FFO”) for common stockholders of $43.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $34.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the company generated FFO for common stockholders of $112.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $103.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in FFO from the corresponding periods in 2018 was primarily due to the increase in annualized base rents at The Landmark at One Market, City Center Bellevue, and Lloyd District Portfolio, an increase in lease termination fees at Carmel Mountain Plaza attributed to the termination of our former ground lease, and the acquisition of La Jolla Commons on June 20, 2019 partially offset by the expiration of the Kmart lease at Waikele Center on June 30, 2018.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.

Leasing

The portfolio leased status as of the end of the indicated quarter was as follows:

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Total Portfolio Retail 98.0 % 97.5 % 98.5 % Office 94.7 % 93.7 % 91.4 % Multifamily 90.5 % 92.6 % 92.3 % Mixed-Use: Retail 98.0 % 98.2 % 95.9 % Hotel 92.1 % 91.7 % 93.6 % Same-Store Portfolio Retail (1) 97.7 % 97.1 % 98.3 % Office (2) 95.5 % 95.0 % 93.5 % Multifamily 90.5 % 92.6 % 92.3 % (1) Same-store retail leased percentages exclude Waikele Center, due to significant redevelopment activity.

(2) Same-store office leased percentages includes the 830 building at Lloyd District Portfolio which was placed into operations on August 1, 2019 after renovating the building. Same-store office leased percentages excludes Torrey Point, which was placed into operations and became available for occupancy in August 2018 and La Jolla Commons, which was acquired on June 20, 2019. Torrey Point and La Jolla Commons will be included in same-store office leased percentages commencing in the fourth quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2020, respectively.



During the third quarter of 2019, the company signed 43 leases for approximately 133,300 square feet of retail and office space, as well as 610 multifamily apartment leases. Renewals accounted for 89% of the comparable retail leases, 64% of the comparable office leases and 52% of the residential leases.

Retail and Office

On a comparable space basis (i.e. leases for which there was a former tenant) during the third quarter 2019 and trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2019, our retail and office leasing spreads are shown below:

Number of

Leases

Signed Comparable

Leased

Sq. Ft. Average Cash

Basis %

Change Over

Prior Rent Average Cash Contractual Rent Per Sq. Ft. Prior Average Cash Contractual Rent Per Sq. Ft. Straight-Line

Basis %

Change Over

Prior Rent Retail Q3 2019 19 30,000 2.8 % $59.44 $57.81 9.3 % Last 4 Quarters 61 181,000 3.7 % $46.40 $44.73 10.6 % Office Q3 2019 14 71,000 12.0 % $51.95 $46.40 29.2 % Last 4 Quarters 47 494,000 45.5 % $73.75 $50.70 69.3 %

Multifamily

The average monthly base rent per leased unit for same-store properties for the third quarter of 2019 was $2,073 compared to an average monthly base rent per leased unit of $2,053 for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of approximately 1%.

Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, same-store cash NOI increased 1.6% and decreased 1.0%, respectively, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. The same-store cash NOI by segment was as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended (2) Nine Months Ended (2) September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Cash Basis: Retail (1) $ 15,221 $ 16,024 (5.0 ) % $ 44,878 $ 46,677 (3.9 ) % Office (1) 19,132 17,307 10.5 56,027 55,995 0.1 Multifamily 7,367 7,741 (4.8 ) 23,353 22,848 2.2 Mixed-Use — — — — — — Same-store Cash NOI (3) $ 41,720 $ 41,072 1.6 % $ 124,258 $ 125,520 (1.0 ) %

(1) Same-store cash NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes cash lease termination fees received of $0.3 million and $3.3 million, respectively. However, the lease termination fees for 2019 recognized at Carmel Mountain Plaza during the first quarter 2019 were non-cash lease termination fees. Excluding lease termination fees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, Office same-store cash NOI would have 6.5% and 3.7%, respectively.

(2) Same-store portfolio excludes (i) Waikele Center due to significant redevelopment activity; (ii) Torrey Point, which was placed into operations and became available for occupancy in August 2018; (iii) La Jolla Commons, which was acquired on June 20, 2019; (iv) Waikiki Beach Walk - Embassy Suites™ and Waikiki Beach Walk - Retail, due to significant spalling repair activity; and (v) land held for development.

(3) Excluding lease termination fees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, same-store cash NOI would have been 0.6% and 1.0%, respectively.

Same-store cash NOI is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of same-store cash NOI to net income is attached to this press release.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At September 30, 2019, the company had gross real estate assets of $3.2 billion and liquidity of $465.6 million, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $115.6 million and $350.0 million of availability on its line of credit.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we issued 234,814 shares of common stock through our at-the-market equity program at a weighted average price per share of $47.23, resulting in net proceeds of $10.9 million. We intend to use the proceeds primarily to fund development activities at Lloyd District Portfolio, Waikele Center and La Jolla Commons.

Dividends

The company declared dividends on its shares of common stock of $0.28 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividends were paid on September 26, 2019.

In addition, the company has declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019, which is a 7% increase over the prior quarterly dividend per share. The dividend will be paid on December 26, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2019.

Guidance

The company tightened its guidance range for full year 2019 FFO per diluted share of $2.20 to $2.24 per share from the prior guidance of $2.18 to $2.26 per share.

Additionally, the company is introducing its guidance for full year 2019 FFO per diluted share of $2.38 to $2.46 per share, an increase of 9% from the revised 2019 annual guidance midpoint; excluding 2019 lease termination fees, the increase is 13% over the revised 2019 annual guidance midpoint. The company's guidance excludes any impact from future acquisitions, dispositions, equity issuances or repurchases, future debt financings or repayments. Management will discuss the company's guidance in more detail on tomorrow's earnings call.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including certain assumptions with respect to leasing activity, rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, credit spreads and the amount and timing of acquisition and development activities. The company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”). To participate in the event by telephone, please dial 1-877-868-5513 and use the pass code 2047236. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 through Wednesday, November 6, 2019. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 and use the pass code 2047236. A live on-demand audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.americanassetstrust.com. A replay of the call will also be available on the company's website.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental financial information regarding the company's third quarter 2019 results may be found on the “Investors” page of the company's website at www.americanassetstrust.com . This supplemental information provides additional detail on items such as property occupancy, financial performance by property and debt maturity schedules.





Financial Information

American Assets Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share Data) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (unaudited) Real estate, at cost Operating real estate $ 3,082,598 $ 2,549,571 Construction in progress 73,340 71,228 Held for development 547 9,392 3,156,485 2,630,191 Accumulated depreciation (642,188 ) (590,338 ) Net real estate 2,514,297 2,039,853 Cash and cash equivalents 115,568 47,956 Restricted cash 10,494 9,316 Accounts receivable, net 9,561 9,289 Deferred rent receivables, net 47,361 39,815 Other assets, net 91,677 52,021 Total assets $ 2,788,958 $ 2,198,250 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Secured notes payable, net $ 162,159 $ 182,572 Unsecured notes payable, net 1,195,525 1,045,863 Unsecured line of credit, net — 62,337 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 63,205 46,616 Security deposits payable 7,855 8,844 Other liabilities and deferred credits, net 61,990 49,547 Total liabilities 1,490,734 1,395,779 Commitments and contingencies Equity: American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 shares authorized, 59,956,972 and 47,335,409

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 599 474 Additional paid-in capital 1,450,816 920,661 Accumulated dividends in excess of net income (139,307 ) (128,778 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,162 10,620 Total American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,317,270 802,977 Noncontrolling interests (19,046 ) (506 ) Total equity 1,298,224 802,471 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,788,958 $ 2,198,250





American Assets Trust, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Rental income $ 93,147 $ 78,079 $ 249,634 $ 231,172 Other property income 5,215 4,428 18,160 17,090 Total revenue 98,362 82,507 267,794 248,262 Expenses: Rental expenses 23,989 21,383 66,611 62,685 Real estate taxes 10,942 8,787 29,263 25,961 General and administrative 6,479 5,176 18,495 16,139 Depreciation and amortization 26,568 19,886 69,733 86,033 Total operating expenses 67,978 55,232 184,102 190,818 Operating income 30,384 27,275 83,692 57,444 Interest expense (13,734 ) (12,879 ) (40,212 ) (39,387 ) Gain on sale of real estate — — 633 — Other income (expense), net (131 ) (125 ) (410 ) (64 ) Net income 16,519 14,271 43,703 17,993 Net income attributable to restricted shares (92 ) (71 ) (277 ) (215 ) Net income attributable to unitholders in the Operating Partnership (3,565 ) (3,806 ) (10,553 ) (4,765 ) Net income attributable to American Assets Trust, Inc. stockholders $ 12,862 $ 10,394 $ 32,873 $ 13,013 Net income per share Basic income attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.63 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 59,441,887 46,959,752 52,239,668 46,945,095 Diluted income attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.63 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 75,832,435 64,137,360 69,010,772 64,133,584 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.84 $ 0.81

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations

The company's FFO attributable to common stockholders and operating partnership unitholders and reconciliation to net income is as follows (in thousands except shares and per share data, unaudited):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Funds From Operations (FFO) Net income $ 16,519 $ 43,703 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 26,568 69,733 Gain on sale of real estate — (633 ) FFO, as defined by NAREIT $ 43,087 $ 112,803 Less: Nonforfeitable dividends on restricted stock awards (88 ) (273 ) FFO attributable to common stock and units $ 42,999 $ 112,530 FFO per diluted share/unit $ 0.57 $ 1.63 Weighted average number of common shares and units, diluted 75,833,650 69,012,122

Reconciliation of Same-Store Cash NOI to Net Income

The company's reconciliation of Same-Store Cash NOI to Net Income is as follows (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended (1) Nine Months Ended (1) September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Same-store cash NOI $ 41,720 $ 41,072 $ 124,258 $ 125,520 Non-same-store cash NOI 14,488 9,041 31,599 29,677 Tenant improvement reimbursements (2) 1,054 263 7,949 4,220 Cash NOI $ 57,262 $ 50,376 $ 163,806 $ 159,417 Non-cash revenue and other operating expenses (3) 6,169 1,961 8,114 199 General and administrative (6,479 ) (5,176 ) (18,495 ) (16,139 ) Depreciation and amortization (26,568 ) (19,886 ) (69,733 ) (86,033 ) Interest expense (13,734 ) (12,879 ) (40,212 ) (39,387 ) Gain on sale of real estate — — 633 — Other income (expense), net (131 ) (125 ) (410 ) (64 ) Net income $ 16,519 $ 14,271 $ 43,703 $ 17,993 Number of properties included in same-store analysis 24 24 24 23 (1) Same-store portfolio includes the 830 building at Lloyd District Portfolio which was placed into operations on August 1, 2019 after renovating the building. Same-store portfolio excludes (i) Waikele Center, due to significant redevelopment activity; (ii) Torrey Point, which was placed into operations and became available for occupancy in August 2018; (iii) La Jolla Commons, which was acquired on June 20, 2019; (iv) Waikiki Beach Walk - Embassy Suites™ and Waikiki Beach Walk - Retail, due to significant spalling repair activity and (v) land held for development.

(2) Tenant improvement reimbursements are excluded from same-store cash NOI to provide a more accurate measure of operating performance.

(3) Represents adjustments related to the straight-line rent income recognized during the period offset by cash received during the period and the provision for bad debts recorded for deferred rent receivable balances; the amortization of above (below) market rents, the amortization of lease incentives paid to tenants, the amortization of other lease intangibles, lease termination fees at Carmel Mountain Plaza, and straight-line rent expense for our lease of the Annex at The Landmark at One Market.

Reported results are preliminary and not final until the filing of the company's Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, therefore, remain subject to adjustment.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

Funds from Operations

The company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. FFO represents net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the company's operational performance. Specifically, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, which do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. The company also believes that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the company's operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the company's properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the company's properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the company's performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the company does, and, accordingly, the company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the company's performance. FFO should not be used as a measure of the company's liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including the company's ability to pay dividends or service indebtedness. FFO also should not be used as a supplement to or substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP.

Cash Net Operating Income

The company uses cash net operating income ("NOI") internally to evaluate and compare the operating performance of the company's properties. The company believes cash NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, and when compared across periods, can be used to determine trends in earnings of the company's properties as this measure is not affected by (1) the non-cash revenue and expense recognition items, (2) the cost of funds of the property owner, (3) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses as well as gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP or (4) general and administrative expenses and other gains and losses that are specific to the property owner. The company believes the exclusion of these items from net income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred in operating the company's properties as well as trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. Cash NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the company's properties but does not measure the company's performance as a whole. Cash NOI is therefore not a substitute for net income as computed in accordance with GAAP.

Cash NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance. The company defines cash NOI as operating revenues (rental income, tenant reimbursements, lease termination fees, ground lease rental income and other property income) less property and related expenses (property expenses, ground lease expense, property marketing costs, real estate taxes and insurance), adjusted for non-cash revenue and operating expense items such as straight-line rent, amortization of lease intangibles, amortization of lease incentives and other adjustments. Cash NOI also excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other nonproperty income and losses, acquisition-related expense, gains and losses from property dispositions, extraordinary items, tenant improvements, and leasing commissions. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating cash NOI, and accordingly, the company's cash NOI may not be comparable to the cash NOIs of other REITs.

About American Assets Trust, Inc.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit www.americanassetstrust.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 15, 2019, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Source: American Assets Trust, Inc.

Investor and Media Contact:

American Assets Trust

Robert F. Barton

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

858-350-2607







