Kaspersky supports the Paris Peace Forum 2019, the Paris-based international event promoting global governance for sustainable peace

The Paris Peace Forum (ParisPeaceForum.org) is back for a second edition, which will be held from 11 to 13 November 2019, at the Grande Halle in La Villette. This year again, the event will bring together a multitude of public, private and civil society actors to discuss global governance and multilateralism issues. More than 30 heads of state and government are expected, with the stated objective of accelerating international cooperation and providing a collective response to the major societal challenges of today and tomorrow.

Involved in building a safe, caring and secure digital world for over 25 years, Kaspersky (Kaspersky.com) joined the Paris Appeal for Trust and Security in Cyberspace in 2018 and is supporting the second edition of the Paris Peace Forum this year. This commitment is part of the deployment of the Global Society Transparency Initiative – a reference of good practice in the sector aimed at building trust in cyberspace with the help of all stakeholders.

Eugene Kaspersky explains why Kaspersky supports the Paris Peace Forum – Click to view video: http://bit.ly/2poc3Oq

On the occasion of the Paris Peace Forum, Eugene Kaspersky, founder and CEO of Kaspersky, will speak about the crucial importance of building trust in cyberspace. "For several years, confidence in all things digital has been eroding. Given this, today the world’s at a crossroads. As a company, we’ve decided to act, and have made ‘increasing trust in cyberspace’ an objective of the utmost social importance with our Global Transparency Initiative. We call upon other IT companies to follow this new standard of transparency and not to let fear and mistrust prevail in the digital world," said Eugene Kaspersky.

Kaspersky's Global Transparency Initiative

Announced in October 2017, Kaspersky's Global Transparency Initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to protecting customers from cyberthreats, regardless of their origin or purpose, and a response to a desire for greater transparency and accountability. It aims to engage the entire cybersecurity community and other stakeholders to validate and verify the reliability of Kaspersky solutions, internal processes and business operations.

Among the main advances of the program, Kaspersky started relocation of data storage and processing infrastructure for its European customers from Russia to Switzerland. The company also opened two European Transparency Centers – in Zurich and in Madrid – that serve as facilities for a source-code review. In June 2019 Kaspersky successfully completed the Service Organization Control for Service Organizations (SOC 2) Type 1 audit done by one of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firms to assess the company’s antivirus databases’ development and distribution processes for their compliance with industry best security practices. The final SOC 2 Type 1 report is provided to Kaspersky’s clients upon request www.Kaspersky.com/about/compliance-soc2

To learn more about the Global Transparency Initiative, visit the website: www.Kaspersky.com/transparency-center

About Kaspersky: Kaspersky (Kaspersky.com) is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them.

Learn more at www.Kaspersky.com.



