Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 25, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 25, 2019 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to above levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Company Name: Lannett Company, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Ranitidine Syrup (Ranitidine Oral Solution, USP), 15mg/mL

Company Announcement

Lannett Company, Inc. today announced that it is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Ranitidine Syrup (Ranitidine Oral Solution, USP), 15mg/mL to the consumer level due to levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the levels recently established by the FDA for Ranitidine Hydrochloride Syrup (Ranitidine Oral Solution, USP). Lannett was notified by FDA of the potential presence of NDMA on September 17, 2019 and immediately commenced testing of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and drug product. The analysis confirmed the presence of NDMA.

Risk Statement: NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, a substance that can cause cancer, based on laboratory testing. NDMA is also a known environmental contaminant found in water and foods, including meats, dairy and vegetables.

The product is used as a short-term treatment for active duodenal ulcers, maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer patients, treatment of pathological hypersecretory conditions, short-term treatment of active, benign gastric ulcers, maintenance therapy for gastric ulcers, treatment of GERD and treatment of endoscopically diagnosed erosive esophagitis and is packaged in bottles of 16 fluid ounces (one pint) (NDC 54838-550-80). The affected Ranitidine Syrup lots include the following:

NDC Code Batch Expiration Date NDC Code Batch Expiration Date 54838-550-80 1503A 10/2019 54838-550-80 1646A 02/2020 54838-550-80 1504A 10/2019 54838-550-80 1647A 02/2020 54838-550-80 1505A 10/2019 54838-550-80 1668A 03/2020 54838-550-80 1523A 10/2019 54838-550-80 1669A 03/2020 54838-550-80 1524A 10/2019 54838-550-80 1670A 03/2020 54838-550-80 1525A 11/2019 54838-550-80 1708A 03/2020 54838-550-80 1561A 12/2019 54838-550-80 1709A 04/2020 54838-550-80 1562A 12/2019 54838-550-80 1710A 04/2020 54838-550-80 1563A 12/2019 54838-550-80 1729A 04/2020 54838-550-80 1589A 12/2019 54838-550-80 1730A 04/2020 54838-550-80 1590A 12/2019 54838-550-80 1731A 04/2020 54838-550-80 1591A 12/2019 54838-550-80 1757A 05/2020 54838-550-80 1614A 01/2020 54838-550-80 1758A 05/2020 54838-550-80 1615A 01/2020 54838-550-80 1759A 05/2020 54838-550-80 1617A 01/2020 54838-550-80 1773A 06/2020 54838-550-80 1644A 02/2020 54838-550-80 1774A 06/2020 54838-550-80 1775A 06/2020 54838-550-80 1989A 12/2020 54838-550-80 1794A 06/2020 54838-550-80 1990A 12/2020 54838-550-80 1795A 06/2020 54838-550-80 1991A 12/2020 54838-550-80 1796A 06/2020 54838-550-80 1998A 01/2021 54838-550-80 1817A 06/2020 54838-550-80 1999A 01/2021 54838-550-80 1818A 07/2020 54838-550-80 2000A 01/2021 54838-550-80 1819A 07/2020 54838-550-80 2019A 01/2021 54838-550-80 1840A 08/2020 54838-550-80 2020A 01/2021 54838-550-80 1840B 08/2020 54838-550-80 2065A 03/2021 54838-550-80 1841A 08/2020 54838-550-80 2066A 03/2021 54838-550-80 1842A 08/2020 54838-550-80 2067A 03/2021 54838-550-80 1863A 08/2020 54838-550-80 2071A 03/2021 54838-550-80 1864A 09/2020 54838-550-80 2072A 03/2021 54838-550-80 1865A 09/2020 54838-550-80 2073A 03/2021 54838-550-80 1899A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2076A 03/2021 54838-550-80 1900A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2077A 03/2021 54838-550-80 1901A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2078A 03/2021 54838-550-80 1910A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2126A 05/2021 54838-550-80 1911A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2127A 05/2021 54838-550-80 1912A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2128A 05/2021 54838-550-80 1918A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2164A 06/2021 54838-550-80 1919A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2165A 06/2021 54838-550-80 1920A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2166A 06/2021 54838-550-80 1925A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2179A 06/2021 54838-550-80 1926A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2180A 07/2021 54838-550-80 1927A 10/2020 54838-550-80 2181A 07/2021 54838-550-80 1977A 12/2020 54838-550-80 2214A 08/2021 54838-550-80 1978A 12/2020 54838-550-80 2215A 08/2021 54838-550-80 1979A 12/2020 54838-550-80 2216A 08/2021

The product can be identified by NDC number and batch numbers provided above. Ranitidine Syrup was distributed nationwide to wholesalers/distributors.

Lannett is notifying its distributors and customers via email and via the Lannett website, and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Wholesalers and distributors (direct customers of Lannett) that have Ranitidine which is being recalled should contact Lannett customer service for instructions with regard to returning any remaining stock to Lannett.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.