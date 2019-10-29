Venterra Realty Named One of the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Venterra Realty as one of the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces . Venterra Realty took the #15 spot out of the 100 companies listed, making it the highest ranked real estate company on the list.



“We are proud to be recognized for the 4th consecutive year by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. Our Employer Survey results showed that 95% of employees believe that Venterra is a great workplace. This achievement has only been possible by having caring, dedicated, and passionate employees who believe in the Venterra vision and Core Values, and bring them to life every day. The entire senior management team feels incredibly privileged and thankful to work with such an amazing group of employees who get up every day focused on making Venterra a great place to live and work," said Richard Roos, Venterra Realty COO.

To determine the 2019 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback from 126,901 respondents representing over 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.





To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better.

Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry.



“Small and medium-sized businesses have a tremendous influence on the US economy and workforce,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Venterra Realty have found the key not only for winning top talent against their larger competitors, but also for playing a leadership role in dramatically improving the day-to-day experience of US labor conditions by creating great workplaces where everyone can succeed regardless of who they are or what job they perform.”

The Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists are part of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Venterra Realty:

At Venterra , we own and manage apartment communities in 16 cities across the Southeastern US that provide housing to over 29,000 people and 5,000 pets. We are committed to improving the lives of our residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. We currently manage a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets totaling over $2 billion in value, generating gross annual income in excess of $200 million. Our organization has completed in excess of $2.2 billion of real estate transactions.

About the Best Medium Workplaces list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces ™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

