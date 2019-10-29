Angolan President names new Mass Media minister

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 29 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, nominated Nuno dos Anjos Caldas Albino, also known as "Nuno Carnaval", as Mass Media minister, replacing Aníbal João da Silva Melo, dismissed on the same date.,

According to a note from the Civil Office of the Presidency of the Republic, which has reached ANGOP, the Head of State also dismissed Rui Jorge Carneiro Mangueira from the post of Angolan ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Mário Félix as Ambassador of Angola to the Republic of Cote D'Ivoire.

On another Presidential Order, the President of the Republic appointed Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda to be ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Feliciano António dos Santos to the position of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Angola to Poland.

