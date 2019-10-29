Angolan President congratulates Mozambican counterpart on electoral victory

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 29 - The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, has congratulated his counterpart of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, on winning the elections of October 15. ,

According to the final results officially announced by the National Election Commission, Filipe Nyusi, Frente de Libertação de Moçambique (FRELIMO)'s candidate, a political party in power since independence, was re-elected in the first round for a second term, with 73% of the votes.

On the letter, that reached ANGOP on Monday, President João Lourenço underlines that the re-election ''is the consequence of a set of positive factors, which result from the good performance'' in the last five years, and therefore he deserved, judging by the “significant results obtained”, a “highly favourable” appreciation of the Mozambican people.

The Angolan Head of State encourages his counterpart to keep making efforts to consolidate peace and national reconciliation and all policies that lead to progress, development and welfare for all Mozambique people.

João Lourenço mentioned on his message the Angolan interest to keep strengthening the historical friendship and cooperation between of both countries.

