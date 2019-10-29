U.S. Department of Energy Announces 2019 Housing Innovation Award Winners

“The Department knows there is one chance during home construction to lock in critical performance measures that can result in thousands of dollars in utility savings over a typical 30-year mortgage while also providing a superior homeowner experience relative to comfort, health, and durability,” said David Nemtzow, director of DOE's Building Technologies Office. “Housing industry leadership is critical to ensuring that these affordability and performance benefits eventually become mainstream and can be enjoyed by all Americans. That’s why DOE today proudly recognizes the 2019 Housing Innovation Award winners who are paving a path to the home of the future.”

This year’s homes span 15 states, reaching all corners of the country, from New York to Washington State and from Georgia to Arizona. To date, the Zero Energy Ready Home program has certified more than 4,000 homes in 38 states, providing Americans across the country with a superior home-ownership experience.

To qualify for the Housing Innovation Awards, homes must first be certified by a third-party verifier as a Zero Energy Ready Home in compliance with national program requirements. All certified homes that have not been previously submitted for a Housing Innovation Award are eligible for the awards. Applications are reviewed by a judging panel consisting of national experts from across the building industry. The judges base their reviews on various criteria, including energy performance metrics, land development, design, quality construction, sales and marketing, consumer education, and business metrics.

A complete list of the 2019 Housing Innovation Award Winners is provided below. Learn more about the awards and view winning homes from previous years on the DOE Tour of Zero.

2019 Housing Innovation Award Winners

WINNERS FOR INNOVATION IN AFFORDABLE HOMES

Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley: Hickory, NC

United Way of Long Island: East Patchogue, NY — Grand Winner

WINNERS FOR INNOVATION IN CUSTOM HOMES FOR BUYER — SMALL

Bellingham Bay Builders: Seattle, WA

Clifton View Homes: Anacortes, WA

Deltec Homes: Mills River, NC

Ferrier Custom Homes: Mineral Wells, TX

Greenhill Contracting: Newburgh, NY — Grand Winner

Imery Group: Monroe, GA — Grand Winner

Module Housing: Pittsburgh, PA

WINNERS FOR INNOVATION IN CUSTOM HOMES FOR BUYER — LARGE

Amaris Homes: Eden Prairie, MN

Health-E Community Enterprises of Virginia: Hampton, VA

High Performance Homes: Easton, MD

Mantell-Hecathorn Builders: Durango, CO — Grand Winner

S.D. Jessup Construction: Pinnacle, NC

TC Legend Homes: Bellingham, WA

Tim O’Brien Homes: New Berlin, WI

WINNERS FOR INNOVATION IN CUSTOM HOMES ON SPEC

C&B Custom Homes: Clarkdale, AZ

Charis Homes: North Canton, OH — Grand Winner

CVF Homes: San Antonio, TX

Gardner Custom Homes: Prescott Valley, AZ

Sareth Builders: Lorain, OH

WINNERS FOR INNOVATION IN MULTIFAMILY HOMES

Garbett Homes: South Jordan, UT

Revive Properties and Philgreen Construction: Fort Collins, CO — Grand Winner

WINNERS FOR INNOVATION IN PRODUCTION HOMES

Garbett Homes: South Salt Lake, UT

Insight Homes: Millsboro, DE

Mandalay Homes: Prescott, AZ

Thrive Home Builders: Denver, CO — Grand Winner

WINNER: MOST HOMES CERTIFIED

Mandalay Homes: Prescott, AZ

HONORABLE MENTION

Lifestyle Homes: Downers Grove, IL

Sustainable 9: Edina, MN