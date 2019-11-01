Recruiting for Good Launches Service to Help Fund Hebrew School Scholarships
Recruiting for Good is using placements to fund kid causes; when a company retains R4G for search, the staffing agency will donate $1800 to fund scholarships.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Are you an executive decision maker at a company, and care about the Jewish community? Retain our agency to find your company the best professional talent, and we'll donate proceeds to change kids lives for good at your favorite Hebrew school."
Why Fund Hebrew School Scholarships?
In Hebrew School, kids learn positive values that prepare them for life. Kids are inspired to participate, make a difference, and contribute to community. Be leaders in life.
How Companies Help Fund Hebrew School Scholarships
1. A company sends open positions directly to Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com; and chooses which Hebrew school scholarship program benefits from placement donations.
2. Recruiting for Good finds the company a talented professional in Accounting/Finance, Engineering/IT, or Marketing/Sales.
3. After completing probation period, Recruiting for Good donates $1800 to designated Hebrew School Scholarship.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Together we do more good. We look forward to serving companies that share our values and vision."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And we generate proceeds to help fund Kid Causes, www.RecruitingforGood.com.
