Recruiting for Good Launches Service to Help Fund Hebrew School Scholarships

Participate and We Will Donate to Your Favorite Hebrew School Since 1998, Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is using placements to fund kid causes; when a company retains R4G for search, the staffing agency will donate $1800 to fund scholarships.

Want to change kids' lives for good? Retain R4G for search to help fund your favorite Hebrew School.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), is generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes; and will donate $1800 from fulltime placements to fund Hebrew School Scholarships when the staffing agency is retained for search.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Are you an executive decision maker at a company, and care about the Jewish community? Retain our agency to find your company the best professional talent, and we'll donate proceeds to change kids lives for good at your favorite Hebrew school." Why Fund Hebrew School Scholarships?In Hebrew School, kids learn positive values that prepare them for life. Kids are inspired to participate, make a difference, and contribute to community. Be leaders in life.How Companies Help Fund Hebrew School Scholarships1. A company sends open positions directly to Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com; and chooses which Hebrew school scholarship program benefits from placement donations.2. Recruiting for Good finds the company a talented professional in Accounting/Finance, Engineering/IT, or Marketing/Sales.3. After completing probation period, Recruiting for Good donates $1800 to designated Hebrew School Scholarship.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Together we do more good. We look forward to serving companies that share our values and vision."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And we generate proceeds to help fund Kid Causes, www.RecruitingforGood.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.