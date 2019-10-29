Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Announces Generational Group CEO Ryan Binkley As Recipient Of The Prestigious Albert Schweitzer Leadership Award

Award to be Presented at Upcoming HOBY Dallas Gala November 6

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generational Group CEO Ryan Binkley will receive the prestigious Albert Schweitzer Leadership Award from Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) for the exemplary leadership professionally and personally. He will receive the honor during HOBY’s annual Albert Schweitzer Leadership Awards Gala on November 6 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The Albert Schweitzer Leadership Award is the highest honor bestowed by HOBY and is presented annually to individuals who, through their leadership, have made significant contributions to the education and motivation of youth. The event supports HOBY programs, which provide young people with leadership development opportunities throughout the world. Chris Ryan, TIGER 21 Austin and Dallas chair, is serving as the Gala chair.

Binkley provides leadership for strategic direction and oversight over all of the Generational Group business divisions, which offers M&A, Business Valuation, Exit Planning, and Wealth Advisory services. Binkley and the Generational Group are generous contributors to the “MAVS foundation” which benefits the youth of Dallas, “Here’s Life Africa” which serves families across Uganda and Tanzania; and other initiatives supporting our nation’s heroes and veterans. Along with his wife, Ellie, they founded and are the Lead Pastors of Create Church in Richardson, TX, a multicultural Christian church with a mission to help people find and fulfill their created purpose in Christ.

“HOBY inspires young leaders to take responsibility and make a difference in their schools and communities, values shared through my faith and community work,” said Ryan Binkley. “I am truly honored to accept the Albert Schweitzer Leadership Award from HOBY and support their work inspiring the next generation of leaders.”

“Whether it’s in business, service or ministry, Ryan’s passion is to help inspire people to live their lives as a legacy for the next generation, said Javier LaFianza, CEO of HOBY Youth Leadership. “HOBY is proud to recognize Ryan with our Albert Schweitzer Leadership Award.”

Binkley will join the esteemed ranks of past Schweitzer award winners, including Presidents Bill Clinton, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan; business leaders such as American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and Mylan CEO Heather Bresch; current U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza; plus many more notable social good contributors throughout the past six decades.

The Awards Gala will bring together influential community members – entrepreneurs, philanthropists and educators, showcase emerging HOBY alumni, and celebrate the power of youth leadership. The event is made possible by the generous support of American Airlines, Masergy, Cushman & Wakefield, Vistra Energy and Mylan.

For ticket information or to learn more please visit www.hoby.org/foundation/events.

###

About HOBY

For 61 years, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) has inspired a community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation. HOBY programs annually provide more than 12,000 local and international high school students the opportunity to participate in unique leadership training, service learning, and motivation-building experiences. HOBY also provides adults the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of youth by volunteering, and today more than 4,000 volunteers annually and over 570,000 alumni proudly make up the HOBY family. For further information on HOBY visit www.hoby.org. “Like” Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HOBY and follow the organization on Twitter via @HOBY.

