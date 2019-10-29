Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Markets; Global Outlook 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market: Focus on Technology, Therapies, Regions, Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market was estimated at $23.13 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $30.26 million by 2024.



The global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market is expected to grow at a single-digit compound annual growth rate between the years 2018 and 2024, aided by the enhanced machine and patient quality assurance in radiation oncology, increasing the burden of cancer, and use of tissue-equivalent phantoms.



Radiation oncology is one of the medical specialties which involve the use of radiation for cancer treatment. Radiotherapy units such as clinical linear accelerators, cobalt-60, low-dose, and high-dose radiation therapy units are widely used for cancer treatment. The phantoms are used for quality assurance procedures, where the machines are tested on a daily, monthly, and annual basis. Beam calibration, dose calibration, treatment planning system, and patient positioning, among others, are some of the common features tested during quality assurance with the use of phantoms. The global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market is expected to be witnessing an impressive growth of 4.59% in the forecast period 2019-2024.



North America (34.89%), followed by Europe (29.17%) held the major share of the global market (in terms of revenue) in 2018. North America and Europe are expected to retain the leading positions throughout the forecast period, accounting for shares of 33.74% and 28.21% respectively of the total market in 2024. Enhanced use of radiotherapy units, increasing demand for patient and machine QA, rising burden of cancer, and growing demand for tissue-equivalent phantoms for QA, have resulted in the rise and enormous demand for QA phantoms. The demand for phantoms is increasing in the developed economies pertaining to the process efficiency and resulting radiation exposure to the patients.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What is the industry structure of the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

How many patents are currently active in the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to stand put in the market?

How did the radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market evolve and what is its scope in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

What are the leading companies dominating the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

What are the key technological advancements in radiation therapy which are expected to impact the growth of phantoms?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

What was the market value of the leading segments (technologies, therapies, and region) of the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market in 2018?

How is each segment of the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2024?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2024?

Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Definition

1.1 Radiation Therapy

1.2 Phantoms

1.3 Phantoms in Quality Assurance



2 Scope of the Report



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Methodology

3.1.1 Data Triangulation

3.1.2 Primary Data Sources

3.1.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.1.4 Bottom-up Approach

3.1.5 Assumptions and Limitations



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Technological Trends in Radiation Therapy

4.2 Complete Workflow of Imaging Techniques

4.2.1 QA Associated with IMRT

4.2.2 QA Associated with Stereotactic Radiosurgery

4.3 Regulatory Framework

4.3.1 Regulatory Framework in America

4.3.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

4.3.1.2 United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

4.3.1.3 The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO)

4.3.1.4 American Medical Association (AMA)

4.3.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

4.3.2.1 European Commission (EC)

4.3.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.4 Patent Analysis

4.5 Value Chain Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Key Developments and Strategies

5.2.1 Collaborations and Partnerships

5.2.2 Product Launches

5.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.4 Business Expansion



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Enhanced Patient and Machine Quality Assurance in Radiation Therapy

6.1.2 Use of Tissue Equivalent Phantoms

6.1.3 Rising Burden of Cancer

6.2 Market Challenges/Restraints

6.2.1 Cost of Phantoms in Emerging Markets

6.2.2 Increased Market Competition

6.2.3 Skill Set Gap



7 Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market (by Technology)

7.1 Assumptions and Limitations

7.2 Overview

7.3 Linear Accelerators

7.4 Cobalt-60

7.5 High-Dose Radiation

7.6 Low-Dose Radiation



8 Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market (by Therapy)

8.1 Assumptions and Limitations

8.2 Overview

8.3 External Radiation Therapy

8.3.1 Photon Beam Radiation Therapy

8.3.2 Advanced three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3-D CRT)

8.3.3 Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

8.3.4 Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

8.3.5 Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

8.3.6 Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT)

8.3.7 Proton Beam Therapy

8.3.8 Neutron Beam Therapy

8.4 Internal Radiation Therapy or Brachytherapy



9 Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market (by Region)



10 Company Profiles



Computerized Imaging Reference Systems Inc.

Fluke Biomedical

IBA Dosimetry

Modus Medical Devices Inc.

PTW Freiburg GmbH

Standard Imaging Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corporation

The Phantom Laboratory Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lmo27

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.