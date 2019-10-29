Emerging Leaders Targeting Billion Dollar Opportunities: Ice Cream, CBD, Beverages, Cannabis and Augmented Reality

/EIN News/ -- CEO Interviews with: NBEV, NGTF



NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has recently published CEO Interviews, and conference presentation videos from some of the most talked about stocks today.

While in totally different industries - what they all have in common is they are targeting multi-billion dollar market opportunities. Should they succeed, the upside for investors will be substantial. The CEO Interviews and conference presentations are now available for free access at: www.wallstreetreporter.com

NEXT SUPER STOCK presenter preview: Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF) will be a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! online investor conference on November 14, 2019.

With the launch of its sleep-friendly Nightfood ice cream brand, NGTF is targeting the $50 billion consumers spend annually on nighttime snacks. Since launching just 8 months ago, Nightfood ice cream is now available in hundreds of locations and some of the largest supermarket chains in the country.

Wall Street Reporter has just published an exclusive interview with CEO Sean Folkson discussing the company’s latest developments. topics discussed, include:

Latest national distribution expansion, including hospitality market.



NGTF’s increasing traction with consumer and media (including recent feature on Today show, and Oprah Magazine)



Product and marketing strategy: How Nightfood owns the emerging billion dollar “nighttime snacking category” with ice cream and snacks, specially formulated to be “sleep friendly”.



How Nightfood is following the successful playbooks of independent brands, like Halo Top ice cream, Chobani yogurt and others, which became billion dollar brands within just a few years of launch.

Click here to access the CEO Interview:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/10/nightfood-holdings-inc-otc-ngtf-is-this-the-next-billion-dollar-brand-2/



NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) - NEXT SUPER STOCK conference feature

NEXCF is an emerging leader in Augmented Reality technology (AR) - a market expected to hit $122 billion in 2022, according to Statista.

On September 26, NEXCF CEO, Evan Gappelberg, delivered a follow-up presentation at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK conference, which is available for viewing at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/10/nextech-ar-solutions-corp-otc-nexcf-next-super-stock-investor-conference-9-26-2019/

NEXCF's AR technology is a "game changer" for e-commerce because it removes the largest barrier/point of friction for online retailers - customers not being able to touch and feel the product. NexTech's Augmented Reality technology gives customers as close to a 'retail' experience as they can get - being able to see using their mobile device how a product sizes/fit/shape in their own environment. As a result - online sales conversion rates sky rocket - and returns drop - which makes a massive impact for the bottom-line.

NEXCF revenues are growing rapidly, and the company just reported $2,002,365 revenue with a gross profit $584,007 for year ended May 31st, 2019 ($canadian). NEXCF is targeting 10X revenue growth for calendar year 2020 and improved margins.

Zacks Small-Cap Research recently released a research report on NEXCF with a $1.50 price target.

NEXCF just announced that it is preparing to launch a 3D-AR-360 Ad Network in the coming months, which has the potential to drive substantial revenue growth in 2020. The ad network is part of the company's AR omni-channel platform approach which includes: AR for e-commerce, AR in Chat, its ARitize App and AR University for education and training.

With this new ad network, NEXCF will continue to leverage its current 3D asset creation technology and relationships into 3D-AR-360 ads, opening up a major new revenue channel in 2020 and beyond. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

Watch the full video presentation at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/10/nextech-ar-solutions-corp-otc-nexcf-next-super-stock-investor-conference-9-26-2019/

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc (OTC: MDCL) - NEXT SUPER STOCK conference feature

Another returning presenter at the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference was Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL), which is transforming into a vertically integrated cannabis powerhouse with $170 million revenues and 20% EBITDA (target based on pending acquisitions).

In his presentation, CEO Andy Williams delivers an update on the new acquisitions, discusses the company's integration, and infrastructure strategy, and the global growth opportunities ahead for MDCL.



In just the past few months, MDCL has announced 7 pending acquisitions in the cannabis space, including: cultivation, extraction, infused/edibles manufacturers, R&D and 33 strategically located dispensaries in Colorado.

Watch the full VIDEO presentation:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/10/238029/

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) CEO Interview with Brent Willis

In a recent interview with Wall Street Reporter, CEO Brent Willis, discusses the company's global growth strategy, and opportunities ahead. NBEV is one of the fastest growing companies in beverage industry and on track to generate over $320 million in revenues in 2019. Topics discussed, include:



Strategic focus on fast growing segments, including: kombucha, coconut water, teas, CBD, and more



Opportunities to leverage NBEV unique omni-channel marketing/distribution model



M&A Strategy



Global expansion plans

In recent growth initiatives, NBEV expanded its partnership with Nestle S.A. to relaunch Nestea powdered tea in the U.S. NBEV also recently received approval to sell it CBD beverages and products in Japan.

The complete 28 minute CEO interview is available for free access (registration required) at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/06/new-age-beverages-corp-nasdaq-bnev-300-millon-sales-kombucha-noni-coconut-water-cbd-more/

About the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference:

NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! is Wall Street Reporter’s flagship investor conference series, featuring presentations from a carefully selected group of companies which are at key inflection points, and have near-term catalysts in place, which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

To learn more, and sign up (free) for the November 14, livestream event, click:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

About Wall Street Reporter:

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Wall Street Reporter’s global investor audience consists primarily of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, analysts, investment bankers, and self-directed individual investors managing over $2 trillion in capital worldwide.

