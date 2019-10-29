There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,371 in the last 365 days.

Bayer Fund helps Canadian farmers strengthen rural communities through its Canada’s Farmers Grow Communities Program

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no shortage of dedicated charities and not-for-profits in rural communities across the country and every one of them makes a vital contribution to the lives of farmers and other rural residents. 

The Canada’s Farmers Grow Communities (CFGC) program, supported by the Bayer Fund, selected 66 winning charities and not-for-profits to share $165,000 in funding to strengthen their communities in a random draw held October 4, 2019. Each winning charity will receive a $2,500 grant to apply to a project or program that will enhance the lives of rural residents.

The Bayer Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

“There is so much need in rural Canada to replace aging infrastructure and provide valuable programs and services that are important to farmers, their families and other rural residents,” said Trish Jordan, public & industry affairs director with Bayer’s Crop Science division. “This program is just one way we can give back and help these groups improve the quality of life in their communities.”

First introduced in 2012, this year’s CFGC program received almost 1,000 applications and charity suggestions, similar in scope to 2018. Participation rates have risen considerably over the past two years which points to both interest among farmers in giving back to their communities, and the significant need among charitable and community groups.

The program received many suggestions from farmers on how local groups in their communities could benefit from the grants. Farmers recommended schools, libraries, historical societies, health and recreational facilities, rural daycares, seniors’ clubs, 4-H groups, food banks and more. Some examples:

  • High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary in High Prairie, AB. - “We are most grateful to the Benoit family for their support in nominating us and being such advocates for improved hospital services in our community. It is only through such kindness and programs such as this that we can continue to work towards meeting the health care needs of this region.”
  • Leoville Library in Leoville, SK. “Our small library is a great place to explore, create, meet a fantastic librarian and become a great reader!  We are so thankful for this grant which will support equipment purchases and other programs. We plan a seasonal display about agriculture and the funds will be very well used!” 
  • Caledonia Agricultural Society in Caledonia, ON. – “We have embarked on a multi-million-dollar renovation of our exhibition facility to include space for a new agri-education room and a teaching kitchen where we plan to emphasize farm-to-table. It will be a hot spot year-round for our small community.”
  • Above & Beyond Animal and Community Wellness Centre in Kingston, NS. – “This funding will be used to support educational and promotional campaigns to increase awareness of the many beneficial and therapeutic effects of the 'human animal bond.'

Farmers living and working in the Maritimes, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Northeastern B.C. had from mid-January to the end of September to submit their entries by visiting the Canada’s Farmers website and completing an online application form.

To read more community stories or gather additional information about Canada’s Farmers Grow Communities visit www.canadasfarmers.ca or follow on Twitter @CanadasFarmers.

About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros.

About Bayer Crop Science Canada
In Canada, Bayer Crop Science offers growers a wide choice of tailored solutions with an integrated product portfolio of crop protection products, seed treatment technologies, plant biotechnology and digital farming solutions. As a top employer in Canada, the Crop Science division employs over 450 people, spanning 22 research, breeding, production and office sites across the country. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca.

Contact:

Trish Jordan, Public & Industry Affairs Director
204-985-1005
Trish.Jordan@Bayer.com

Note: A complete listing of all 66 winning entrants, their farmer nominator and their community, is detailed below this news release.  


Canadas Farmers Grow Communities - 2019 Winners

ALBERTA/BC WINNERS

Blindman Valley Agricultural Society
Jennifer Johnson, Bentley		 Blueberry District Rural Crime Watch Association
Leona Mychajlunow, Parkland County
Elnora and District Museum
Shelly & Kerry Chesire, Elnora		 Falun Rural Crime Watch
Vance Henke, Wetaskiwin
Friends Of Lamont Elementary School
Tara Cossey, Tofield		 Grade Three Reading Academy Society
Joanne Bardak, Bezanson
High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary
Robert Benoit, High Prairie		 Lesser Slave Watershed Council
Brianne Brault, High Prairie
Lloydminster Exhibition Association
Katlin Ducherer, Maidstone		 Lougheed And District Public Library
Derek Burden, Lougheed
Newell District 4-H Horse Committee
Kristen Niznik, Brooks		 Okotoks Food Bank Association
Penny Marshall, High River
Rocky Organization for Animal Rescue
Ashley Perepelkin, Condor		 Rolling Hills Agricultural Society
Tracy Hemsing, Rolling Hills
Spruce Grove and District Agricultural Society
Darren Frank, Parkland County		 Vegreville Preschool Association
Teresa Jackson, Minburn
Picture Butte Walk On The Wildside Society
Brian Witdouck, Iron Springs		 Northern Environmental Action Team
 (NEAT) Co-Hort
Bess Legault, Fort St John


SASKATCHEWAN WINNERS

Bethany Assisted Living
Jeffrey Hyland, Scott		 Birchview (Birch Hills) Ladies Auxiliary
Marie Anne Herzog, Mayview
Central Butte Companion Gardeners
Bobbie Torrie, St. Brieux		 Dilke Memorial Hall
Kevin Bast, Dilke
Estevan Arts Council
Troy Adams, Estevan		 Eston Legion
Darren Oliphant, Eston
Honeywood (Dr. A.J. Porter) Heritage Nursery Inc.
Ashley Kristiansen, Shellbrook		 Kindersley And District Arts Council
Barry Whatley, Kindersley
Leoville Library
Jennifer Soucy, Leoville		 Manor School Playground Renewal
Tory Poirier, Manor
Maple Creek Swimming Pool
Loralee Herter, Golden Prairie		 Outlook & District Heritage Museum
Dale Eliason, Outlook
Playfair Day Care Inc.
Jeff McMullen, Moosomin		 Rose Valley & District Care Bus Lines Inc.
Sharon Nelson, Rose Valley
Rosetown & District Food Bank
Elenore Sparks, Rosetown		 Shepherds Villa Inc.
Judith Andres, Hepburn
Sunnyside Cemetery Inc.
Marshall Young, Bredenbury		 Twin Rivers Music Festival
Reg and Patricia Schultz, Dalmeny
Watrous Elementary School
Mike Wingrove, Allan		 Willow Bunch Swimming Pool Renovation
Jaxon Desautels, Willow Bunch
Wynyard C.a.r.r.e.s. Inc.
Neil Marshall, Quill Lake		 Yorkton Film Festival
Eugene Holowatuik, Yorkton
Tri-City Horticultural Society
Danielle Armstrong, Nipawin		  


MANITOBA WINNERS

Boyne Regional Library
Warren McCutcheon, Carman		 Glenboro Gaiety Theatre
Rick Hamilton, Glenboro
Onanole Fire Department
Larry Spitula, Onanole		 Riverton Curling Club
Linda Loewen, Riverton
Roblin Golf & Country Club 1978 Ltd.
Joanne Buick, Roblin		 Roland Golf Club
Gene Graham, Roland
Sinclair Community Hall
Kevin Martin, Sinclair		 St Francois Xavier Community School
Andrew Peters, Cartier
Sunflower Early Learning Centre Inc.
Clinton Cocks, Minitonas		  

ONTARIO/QUEBEC WINNERS

Brighton Children’s Centre
Craig & Sarah Wilson, Brighton		 Caledonia Agricultural Society
Allan Hedley, Canfield
Dresden Skating Club
Kelly Armstrong, Dresden		 Dungannon Agricultural Society
Kayla Lowry, Goderich
Feed Ontario
Lyle & Mary Anne Hendrikx, Strathroy		 Jarvis Firefighters Association
Matt Beischlag, Jarvis
Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation
Melanie Smith, Renfrew		 Rocklyn 4H Clubs
Christine Wyville, Markdale
Tanner Steffler Foundation
Mike Van Aaken, Varna		 West Lorne Optimist Club
Hilary Fleming, Rodney
Muskrat Watershed Council
Rene Coulas, Cobden		 Frontenac 4H Dairy Clubs
Logan Orser, Sydenham
1st Howick Scouts
Cecile Antink, Howick		 Howick Volunteer Fire Dept
Jason Ness, Howick

MARITIMES WINNERS

 
Above & Beyond Animal Rehabilitation Centre
Lisa Simpson, Kingston, NS
  		 
Ronald MacDonald House Charities, Atlantic
Geneve Newcombe, Port Williams, NS

 

