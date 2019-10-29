Global Knee & Hip Replacement Market 2014-2024 | by Type of Replacement, Material, Fixation Procedure, Region & Country

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market (2019 Edition): World Market Review By Type of Replacement, By Material, By Fixation Procedure, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 3.3% During 2019-2024



The global knee and hip replacement market has been analzyed for the historical period of 2018-2019 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Over the recent years, Knee and Hip Replacement market has been witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of increasing prevalence of diseases such as Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, DDH, and traumatic damage of knee and hip joints.

Moreover, factors such as decreased cost of treatment, increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, increasing adoption rate of new and technically upgraded implants and surgical procedures, upsurge in orthopaedic facilities in developing countries, rising penetration rate of insurance and favourable subsidies by various government on implants and surgical procedure have been providing momentum to the overall market growth of knee and hip replacement.



In addition, the growing need for personalized implants and increasing usage of computer-assisted robotic techniques in joint arthroplasty is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forecasted period. However, recalls due to product failures have been hindering the market growth.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of the knee and hip replacement market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.



Scope of the Report



Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)



Knee and Hip Replacement Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Knee Replacement Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Total Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Revision Knee Replacement

Analysis By Material Type: Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Plastics

Analysis By Fixation Procedures: Cementless Fixation, Cemented Fixation, Hybrid Fixation

Analysis By Material Type: Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Plastics

Hip Replacement Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, Hip Resurfacing, and Revision Replacement

Analysis By Material Type: MOP+COP, Others (MOM/COC/COM)

Analysis By Fixation Procedures: Cementless Fixation, Cemented Fixation, Hybrid Fixation

Analysis By Surgical Approaches: Direct Anterior Approach, Anterolateral Approach, Posterolateral Approach

Regional Analysis - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Knee and Hip Replacement Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Knee Replacement Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Total Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Revision Knee Replacement

Analysis By Material Type: Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Plastics

Analysis By Fixation Procedures: Cementless Fixation, Cemented Fixation, Hybrid Fixation

Analysis By Material Type: Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Plastics

Hip Replacement Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, Hip Resurfacing, and Revision Replacement

Analysis By Material Type: MOP+COP, Others (MOM/COC/COM)

Analysis By Fixation Procedures: Cementless Fixation, Cemented Fixation, Hybrid Fixation

Analysis By Surgical Approaches: Direct Anterior Approach, Anterolateral Approach, Posterolateral Approach

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, and UAE (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Knee and Hip Replacement Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Knee Replacement Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Total Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Revision Knee Replacement

Analysis By Material Type: Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Plastics

Analysis By Fixation Procedures: Cementless Fixation, Cemented Fixation, Hybrid Fixation

Analysis By Material Type: Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Plastics

Hip Replacement Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, Hip Resurfacing, and Revision Replacement

Analysis By Material Type: MOP+COP, Others (MOM/COC/COM)

Analysis By Fixation Procedures: Cementless Fixation, Cemented Fixation, Hybrid Fixation

Analysis By Surgical Approaches: Direct Anterior Approach, Anterolateral Approach, Posterolateral Approach



Other Report Highlights



Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith and Nephew, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, MicroPort, Exactech, Corin Group, B Braun Melsungen AG

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Knee and Hip Implants Products Outlook



5. Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Segment Analysis



7. Global Knee Replacement Market Size (2014-2024)

7.1 Global Knee Replacement Market Size: By Type (2014-2024)

7.1.1 Global Total Knee Replacement Market Size: (2014-2024)

7.1.2 Global Partial Knee Replacement Market Size: (2014-2024)

7.1.3 Global Revision Knee Replacement Market Size: (2014-2024)

7.2 Global Knee Replacement Market: By Material Type (2014-2024)

7.3 Global Knee Replacement Market: By Fixation Procedures (2014-2024)



8. Global Hip Replacement Market Size (2014-2024)

8.1 Global Hip Replacement Market Size, By Type, 2014-2024 (%)

8.1.1 Global Total Hip Replacement Market Size: (2014-2024)

8.1.2 Global Partial Knee Replacement Market Size: (2014-2024)

8.1.3 Global Hip Resurfacing and Revision Replacement Market Size: (2014-2024)

8.2 Global Hip Replacement Market: By Material Type (2014-2024)

8.3 Global Hip Replacement Market: By Fixation Procedures (2014-2024)

8.4 Global Hip Replacement Market: By Surgical Procedures (2014-2024)



9. Global Knee Replacement Market: Company Share



10. Global Hip Replacement Market; Company Share



11. Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Company Share



12. North America Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Growth and Forecast

12.1 By Value (2014-2018)

12.2 By Value (2019-2024)



13. North America Knee Replacement Market Size (2014-2024)

13.1 North America Knee Replacement Market Size: By Type (2014-2024)

13.2 North America Knee Replacement Market: By Material Type (2014-2024)

13.3 North America Knee Replacement Market: By Fixation Procedures (2014-2024)



14. North America Hip Replacement Market Size (2014-2024)

14.1 North America Hip Replacement Market Size: By Type (2014-2024)

14.2 North America Hip Replacement Market: By Material Type (2014-2024)

14.3 North America Hip Replacement Market: By Fixation Procedures (2014-2024)

14.4 North America Hip Replacement Market: By Surgical Procedures (2014-2024)



15. North America Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

15.1 U.S Knee and Hip Replacement Market, By Value (2014-2024)

15.1.1 U.S Knee Replacement Market, By Value (2014-2024)

15.1.2 U.S Knee Replacement Market, By Value, Type (2014-2024)

15.1.1 U.S Knee Replacement Market, By Value, By Material Type (2014-2024)

15.1.4 U.S Knee Replacement Market, By Value, By Fixation Procedures (2014-2024)

15.2 U.S Hip Replacement Market, By Value (2014-2024)

15.2.1 U.S Hip Replacement Market, By Value, Type (2014-2024)

15.2.2 U.S Hip Replacement Market, By Value, By Material Type (2014-2024)

15.2.3 U.S Hip Replacement Market, By Value, By Fixation Procedures (2014-2024)

15.2.4 U.S Hip Replacement Market, By Value, By Surgical Procedure (2014-2024)

15.6.1 Canada Knee and Hip Replacement Market, By Value (2014-2024)

15.5.2 Canada Knee Replacement Market, By Value (2014-2024)

15.6.2.1 Canada Knee Replacement Market, By Value, Type (2014-2024)

15.6.2.2 Canada Knee Replacement Market, By Value, By Material Type (2014-2024)

15.6.2.3 Canada Knee Replacement Market, By Value, By Fixation Procedures (2014-2024)

15.6.3 Canada Hip Replacement Market, By Value (2014-2024)

15.6.3.1 Canada Hip Replacement Market, By Value, Type (2014-2024)

15.6.3.2 Canada Hip Replacement Market, By Value, By Material Type (2014-2024)

15.6.3.3 Canada Hip Replacement Market, By Value, By Fixation Procedures (2014-2024)

15.6.3.4 Canada Hip Replacement Market, By Value, By Surgical Procedure (2014-2024)



16. Europe Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Growth and Forecast



17. Europe Knee Replacement Market Size (2014-2024)



18. Europe Hip Replacement Market Size: An Analysis



19. APAC Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Growth and Forecast



20. APAC Knee Replacement Market Size (2014-2024)



21. Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Market: An Analysis



22. South America Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Growth and Forecast



23. South America Knee Replacement Market Size (2014-2024)



24. South America Hip Replacement Market Size (2014-2024)



25. Middle East and Africa Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Growth and Forecast



26. Middle East and Africa Knee Replacement Market Size: (2014-2024)



27. Middle East and Africa Hip Replacement Market: An Analysis



28. Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Market Dynamics

28.1 Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Drivers

28.2 Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Restrains

28.3 Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market: Trends



29. Porter Five Force Analysis



30. SWOT Analysis



31. Policies & Regulations



32. Product Benchmarking



33. Company Profiles

33.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

33.2 Smith & Nephew PLC

33.3 Stryker Corporation

33.4 DePuy Synthes

33.5 MicroPort

33.6 Exactech Inc.

33.7 Corin Group

33.8 B. Braun Melsungen AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9etsci

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

