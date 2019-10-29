Fulcrum Partners Executive Benefits Hires Chief Administrative Officer

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, executive benefits advisory, announces the hiring of Mike Powers, the firm’s new Chief Administrative Officer. Powers, who assumed the newly created role earlier this month, will manage the firm’s day-to-day operations and help facilitate strategic initiatives.



Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s leading executive benefits consultancies and currently has more than $7 Billion in assets under management. With growth and expansion in all areas, the company has launched Enterprise 20/20, a forward-looking plan that is both strategic and tactical.

“Essentially every aspect of our firm,” said Cofounder and Managing Director, Scott Cahill, “is impacted by Fulcrum Partners’ growth initiatives. The addition of a Chief Administrative Officer at this time is very important for us.”

Cofounder and Managing Director Bruce Brownell said, “Our blueprint for the decade ahead is vigorous. Given the growth and accomplishment Fulcrum Partners has achieved in the past twelve years, we are approaching 2020 prepared to maintain and even exceed this pace.”

Mike Powers is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and holds a B.S. in Business Administration, a B.A. in Political Science and a minor in Business Law. He also holds active licenses from the State of Ohio in Life, Accident and Health Insurance.

“I am extremely excited to be working with the team at Fulcrum Partners,” said Powers. “They have a plan for the days and years ahead that is purposeful but aggressive and I look forward to helping them realize their strategic goals.”

Other members of the Fulcrum Partners Executive Committee, including Managing Directors, Andy Hart (Washington D.C.), Steve Broadbent (Atlanta), Tom Chisholm (Chicago) and Phil Currie (Newport Beach and Salt Lake City) cited CRM administration, process improvement, budget preparation and data analysis as valued skills they identified in Powers. “To achieve our goal,” said Andy Hart, “we need to transition into the year 2020 with 20/20 vision and the right team and tools in place to help us reach our objectives.”

Fulcrum Partners has thirteen nationwide offices and its managing directors average more than 31 years in executive compensation and benefits consulting.

