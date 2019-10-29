Gladly Introduces In-App Chat, JetBlue Among First to Launch New Customer Service Contact Channel

With in-app chat, the airline enables customers to reach them right where they are and anticipates 20% shift from phone conversations to digital channels

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladly , the company making customer service radically personal, today announced a new capability that allows companies to offer live chat from within their branded mobile applications. With this feature, consumers can now chat with customer support teams right from within a company’s native mobile app, without having to go to other places to get help. JetBlue , an early customer of Gladly’s people-centered customer service platform, is rolling out the ability to chat with its customer support team, who they call crewmembers, from within its JetBlue mobile app.



By extending customer service to in-app chat, Gladly helps companies meet their customers where they are, while providing an additional way to get help quickly. This new option is in addition to the communication channels that Gladly already supports through its modern customer service platform, including voice, email, chat, text, and social messaging. Since mobile in-app chat leverages the same experience that agents use to communicate with customers via all other channels, agents can get up to speed quickly with no new software to learn. And, with Gladly, agents and customers engage in a single lifelong conversation, no matter the channel –– whether it starts via mobile in-app chat and moves to text message or starts via email and moves to the phone. All the historical context of the conversation is in a single place so customers avoid having to repeat and recap their story and agents can pick up the conversation right where they left off.

“Our partnership with Gladly has always been about meeting customers where they are, on any channel they choose. Whether that’s through voice, web chat, SMS or email, Gladly helps us stay true to our spirit of innovation and putting customers at the center of everything that we’ve done since our very first flight. We’re excited to extend the convenience for customers to chat with our team without ever having to leave our mobile app,” said Frankie Littleford, JetBlue’s Vice President of Customer Support. “Adding the app to our lineup of customer service channels has given crewmembers the ability to better serve customers when they’re most likely to need support: while they’re traveling. Not only is chat often more efficient and gives crewmembers a better understanding of our customers, we see chat as an increasingly popular way for JetBlue customers to communicate with us too. Providing our customers with in-app chat support is a win for our customers, and a win for JetBlue.”

Gladly’s in-app chat allows teams to:

Meet Customers Where They Are: Offer an easy way to engage with support for customers that are busy and on the move.

Offer an easy way to engage with support for customers that are busy and on the move. Chat vs. Talk: Give customers more options to reach out beyond the phone, and reduce costs for teams by moving customers to less expensive channels.

Give customers more options to reach out beyond the phone, and reduce costs for teams by moving customers to less expensive channels. Implement Quickly: Integrate in days, not weeks, with mobile SDKs for iOS and Android that technical teams can easily work with.

“The expectations that customers have today for how they want to talk to brands is modeled by how they communicate in their personal life with friends and family. People want to get in touch quickly, on the platform that’s most convenient in that moment,” said Joseph Ansanelli, CEO and co-founder of Gladly. “Great brands attract customers, but only great customer service, that’s radically personal, keeps them loyal and coming back. The introduction of in-app chat furthers our vision of empowering companies to meet their customers where they are and deliver radically personal customer service for everyone.”

Gladly’s platform puts people at the center of a lifelong conversation to make great customer service the expectation, not the exception. The company starts with the customer and eliminates the old-school model of tickets and case numbers, facilitating a seamless conversation from voice to modern messaging –– all out of the box. Built for the way people communicate today, Gladly superpowers agents to help customers in a meaningful and personalized way, a new approach to customer service that puts people first, every time.

Brands interested in learning about the Gladly platform can find more information here .

Learn even more about Gladly’s in-app chat capabilities here .

About Gladly

Gladly is the only platform making customer service radically personal by allowing agents to communicate with customers seamlessly across channels. Gladly centers customer service around the person, not a case or ticket number, giving agents full visibility of customers in a single view. With Gladly, the world’s most innovative consumer companies like JetBlue, JOANN, and TUMI develop lifelong customer relationships, not one-off experiences. Based in San Francisco, Gladly was founded in 2014 and is privately backed by industry leaders including Greylock, GGV Capital, NEA, and JetBlue Ventures. For more information, visit gladly.com .

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com .

Contact

LaunchSquad for Gladly

gladly@launchsquad.com

(415) 625-8555



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.