A Stepping Stone Hosts Open House to Introduce Newly Offered FDA-Cleared Helmet to Treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) helmet approved to treat MDD is now available in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 29, 2019 -- A Stepping Stone , a full-service outpatient mental health clinic with advanced treatments for mental health disorders, announced today that it will host an open house on Nov. 12. The event will feature a chance for the public to meet the staff at the clinic and will introduce the latest offering, BrainsWay's Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).



“Our highly diverse staff prioritizes the well-being of our patients, which is why we are excited to expand our treatment options for those living with depression,” said Dr. Arshad William, M.D., a psychiatrist at A Stepping Stone. ”We focus on individualizing each patient’s treatment and believe that there is no ‘one size fits all’ option for mental health. For the patients who identify as treatment-resistant, Deep TMS provides an alternative option and could be the answer that they have longed for.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ MDD symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years.

A Stepping Stone is conveniently located just 30-minutes outside of Denver, in Greenwood Village. The mental health clinic offers treatment programs including Deep TMS treatment for depression, one-on-one and group therapy treatments, family and marriage counseling, psychiatric testing, medication management and more.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 7730 East Belleview Avenue, Suite AG-12, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111. For more information, visit steppingstonenow.com or call the clinic at 303-942-0512.

About A Stepping Stone

A Stepping Stone provides experienced, holistic, integrated and comprehensive mental health and substance abuse treatments. The staff includes board-certified psychiatrists, licensed professional counselors, psychologists, registered nurses and certified life coaching. A Stepping Stone’s office is open seven days a week from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with the option to schedule after-hours help services and online sessions by appointment.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

