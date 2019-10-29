Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Match Group, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 2, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Match Group, Inc. (“Match” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MTCH ) investors who purchased securities between August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On September 25, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that it had sued Match.com for, among other things, using artificial love interest ads to deceive consumers into buying or upgrading subscriptions, failing to resolve disputed charges, and intentionally making it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.39 per share, or nearly 2%, to close at $71.44 per share on September 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) that the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Match securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than December 2, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

