Africa & Middle East Mobile Money Market Outlook to 2025 with Case Studies on SID Instant, GeoPay, SureSwipe, SureRemit, Peers Exchange, SimbaPay, and mVisa

This research provides an end-to-end analysis of the trends and ecosystem developments impacting the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets of Africa & Middle Eastern regions.

The research includes regional market developments, technology trends, player strategies, and is a must-have purchase for both leaders and start-ups looking to establish a position among mobile money players.

The research charts prominent case studies to point out winning strategies, and setbacks players must plan maneuver before entering this space.

The research analyses mobile money use cases across key verticals and attempts to assist executives to explore a range of new & existential mobile money offerings, value propositions, and challenges unique to these regions.



Questions Answered by the Research



1. What are the various strategies adopted by players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets in Africa & Middle East?

2. How payments, banking, commerce, and retail market have evolved in Africa & Middle East?

3. Who are the leading players, and what are their unique strategies?

4. What approach should be adopted to register unprecedented growth in the future?

5. What is the opportunity size and growth rate across various segments in payments, banking, commerce, and retail?

Countries Covered

Kenya

Rwanda

Tanzania

South Africa

UAE

Key Topics Covered



1. Africa & Middle East Mobile Money Market Analysis

1.1 Africa Market Statistics

1.2 Africa FinTech Directory

1.3 Middle East Statistics

1.4 300 Words on African Market Setup



2. Africa & Middle East Mobile Money Case Studies

2.1 Case Study: SID Instant

2.2 Case Study: GeoPay

2.3 Case Study: SureSwipe

2.4 Case Study: SureRemit

2.5 Case Study: Peers Exchange

2.6 Case Study: SimbaPay

2.7 Case Study: mVisa

2.8 African Banks & FinTechs

2.9 Case Study: Equity Bank: Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania

2.10 Mobile Money Transfer Services in Kenya

2.11 Case Study: First National Bank as MVNO, South Africa

2.12 FNB Connect Pricing at Launch

2.13 Case Study: Wells Fargo, Africa

2.14 Humanising Digital Technology

2.15 Case Study: Virtual banking, UAE

2.16 Case Study: M-Akiba Treasury bonds



3. Mobile Money Vertical Business Use Cases

3.1 Tele & IT

3.2 Public Transport

3.3 Retail

3.4 Education

3.5 Energy and Utility

3.6 Media and Entertainment

3.7 Hospitality and Tourism

3.8 Events

3.9 SCM and Logistics



4. Africa & Middle East Mobile Money Market Forecasts

4.1 Africa Mobile Money Users (In Million), 2019-2025

4.2 Middle East Mobile Money Users (In Million), 2019-2025

4.3 Africa Mobile Banking Users (In Million), 2019-2025

4.4 Middle East Mobile Banking Users (In Million), 2019-2025

4.5 Africa M-Payment Users (In Million), 2019-2025

4.6 Middle East M-Payment Users (In Million), 2019-2025

4.7 Africa M-Payment Revenue (In US$ Billion), 2019-2025

4.8 Middle East M-Payment Revenue (In US$ Billion), 2019-2025

Companies Mentioned



BACB

FNB Connect

Federal Bank

Fedmobile

GeoPay

Lloyds Bank

M-Akiba

NAB Bank

mVisa

O2

Paypal

Peers Exchange

SID Instant

SK Planet

Soneri Bank

SureRemit

SureSwipe

Unilend

Visa

Wells Fargo

Xero

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/31g8rq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

