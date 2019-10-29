LoRa Alliance® Demonstrates Leadership in Utilities Networking Applications; To Showcase LoRaWAN® Solutions at EUW

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced that it will participate in European Utility Week (EUW) taking place November 12 to 14, 2019 in the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, France. The LoRa Alliance will exhibit in Stand N128, where it will feature member demonstrations and showcase its collaboration with the DLMS User Association .



The DLMS User Association is a non-profit organization that develops, maintains, supports and promotes the DLMS/COSEM specification for data exchange for smart metering, smart energy management, and related fields. The LoRa Alliance has a liaison with DLMS to develop and support a new DLMS communication profile over LoRaWAN networks, which emphasizes the versatility of LoRaWAN.

“Utilities are one of the leading applications for LoRaWAN,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “LoRaWAN is the global defacto unlicensed LPWAN standard, with capabilities like firmware updates over the air that allow for detecting and shutting down leaks, and an ability to penetrate through ground, metal and concrete to connect to hard-to-reach devices. LoRaWAN is easy to implement, cost-effective to deploy and achieves rapid ROI. In addition, our collaboration with DLMS demonstrates the strength of our technology and its ability to address critical market needs.”

The LoRa Alliance booth will feature demo pods from member companies Acklio, IHM Pacific, Proesys and Vertical M2M:

Acklio will highlight the importance of the SCHC adaptation layer, the core innovation behind Acklio’s software solutions that enable the compatibility of smart meters using IP communication with LoRaWAN.

IHM Pacific will showcase single-phase din rail smart meter with LoRaWAN communication, designed and produced by Andrea Informatique.

ProEsys will show LoRaWAN solutions for monitoring critical infrastructures like railways, energy transportation and roads for long-term structural issues.

Vertical M2M will feature a water metering use case with Axioma, a heat and cooling use case with Landis+Gyr, and a remote pipe control use case with Strega technologies.

Additionally, the Euridis association will showcase the first implementation of DLMS over LoRaWAN featuring electricity network products from Cahors and Sicame with support from Acklio, Actility, Semtech and Vientech.

Finally, LoRaWAN Ambassador Rémi Demerlé will present in the Hub Sessions Programme on “New Digital Applications of LoRaWAN” as part of the Digitalisation Track taking place in Theatre 3.

About the LoRaWAN Standard

The LoRaWAN® standard is a low-power, wide-area networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery-operated “things” to the internet in regional, national or global networks to deliver actionable data and improve efficiencies. It targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bidirectional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN®, and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

